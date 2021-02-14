Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count continues to decline

Forsyth County has experienced two additional COVID-19 related deaths while the daily case count reached a 12-day low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 319, including seven reported Friday and 24 in the past seven days.

There have been 41 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February with Saturday being the only day without at least one reported death by DHHS.

By comparisons, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 125 new cases Sunday for an overall count of 30,423 since mid-March.

It was the lowest daily count since 88 on Feb. 2.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.