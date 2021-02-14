 Skip to main content
Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count continues to decline
Forsyth County has experienced two additional COVID-19 related deaths while the daily case count reached a 12-day low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 319, including seven reported Friday and 24 in the past seven days.

There have been 41 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February with Saturday being the only day without at least one reported death by DHHS. 

By comparisons, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 125 new cases Sunday for an overall count of 30,423 since mid-March.

It was the lowest daily count since 88 on Feb. 2.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.

"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."

Statewide update

Statewide, 38 additional deaths were reported Sunday for an overall total of 10,491.

There were 3,170 new cases reported statewide for an overall total of 821,894.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."

As of Friday, more than 1.63 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.48 million by medical providers and 149,905 in long-term care centers.

There have been 60,908 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 41,138 individuals receiving the first dose and 19,770 receiving both doses.

Because the vaccine comes from federal supplies, individuals are not bound to their county or state of residence.

The first round of vaccination appointments for Saturday was taken quickly at Walgreens stores in Forsyth and the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C.

Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

Its vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 1,989 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Sunday, down 112 from Saturday.

The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 19 of the last 21 days, with daily hospitalizations at their lowest level since 1,966 on Nov. 30.

The 17-county Triad region reported 480 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, down 16 from Saturday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.

The state's positive test rate was at 6.5% out of 53,192 tests conducted Friday. Tuesday's statewide positive test rate of 5.9% was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.

The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

Cohen has said her preference is a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below in terms of measuring a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.8% out of about 1,950 tests conducted Friday.

The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department has filled all vaccination appointments through Feb. 13.

It will reopen its call center, as well as at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, for a limited number of appointments at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is a new number at (336) 360-5260.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back from public health staff. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private when staff returns calls. This is outside of the Health Department's control, so callers who are expecting a return call are urged to answer their calls.

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building located off Deacon Boulevard, where Forsyth County Public Health is administering more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day. As of today, Forsyth County Public Health has administered 27,117 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 and ask for the vaccine transportation extension. Residents should call at least 24 to 48 hours before their scheduled appointment when possible.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Individuals under 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores in Forsyth County, the Triad and Northwest N.C. are being provided with a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the first round of appointments for Saturday were filled by noon Thursday.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Breaking News