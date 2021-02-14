Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count continues to decline

Forsyth County has experienced two additional COVID-19 related deaths while the daily case count reached a 12-day low, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.
The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 319, including seven reported Friday and 24 in the past seven days.
There have been 41 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths so far in February with Saturday being the only day without at least one reported death by DHHS.
By comparisons, there were 59 deaths in Forsyth during January, the most for any month during the pandemic.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 125 new cases Sunday for an overall count of 30,423 since mid-March.
It was the lowest daily count since 88 on Feb. 2.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS has said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths."
Statewide update
Statewide, 38 additional deaths were reported Sunday for an overall total of 10,491.
There were 3,170 new cases reported statewide for an overall total of 821,894.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."
As of Friday, more than 1.63 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.48 million by medical providers and 149,905 in long-term care centers.
There have been 60,908 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 41,138 individuals receiving the first dose and 19,770 receiving both doses.
Because the vaccine comes from federal supplies, individuals are not bound to their county or state of residence.
The first round of vaccination appointments for Saturday was taken quickly at Walgreens stores in Forsyth and the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C.
Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
Its vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 1,989 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Sunday, down 112 from Saturday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 19 of the last 21 days, with daily hospitalizations at their lowest level since 1,966 on Nov. 30.
The 17-county Triad region reported 480 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, down 16 from Saturday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate was at 6.5% out of 53,192 tests conducted Friday. Tuesday's statewide positive test rate of 5.9% was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.
The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
Cohen has said her preference is a statewide positive test rate of 5% or below in terms of measuring a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.8% out of about 1,950 tests conducted Friday.
The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
336-727-7376