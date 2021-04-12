Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count increases

Forsyth County had two additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, along with another uptick in new cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
There have been 366 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since mid-March 2020, including five in April.
There were 261 cases listed for Forsyth since the last report Friday, including 58 reported Sunday. The total case count is at 34,066.
Because DHHS no longer provides a daily COVID-19 metrics dashboard on the weekends, it is not clear on which days the other 203 cases were reported for Forsyth.
Going into the weekend, Forsyth’s new daily case counts had remained below 100 for at 39 consecutive days.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
42 deaths in NC since Friday
Statewide, a six-week high of 2,509 cases were reported Friday. Saturday saw 2,248 new cases with 1,938 reported Sunday and 1,469 Monday.
The case count was 870 on April 6.
Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 935,061 cases.
There were 42 additional deaths reported statewide since Friday for a total of 12,290.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell from 977 in Friday's report to 904 in Monday's report.
Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 202 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down three from Friday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6.9% based on 16,986 tests performed Saturday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9.
For Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3.7% of 550 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
More than 20% fully vaccinated
Forsyth County health care providers have given 101,297 people at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Monday.
DHHS reports that 26.5% of Forsyth residents, or 102,940 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
DHHS reported that 82,837 people, or 21.7%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Statewide, 5.87 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.88 million by medical providers and 985,477 through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at just under 4 million and 2.25 million, respectively, as of Friday. There have been 182,905 J&J vaccine provided.
About 41.1% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 30.1% both doses.
For those ages 65 and older, 74.1% have received at least one dose and 68.2% are considered fully vaccinated.
A third dose?
Multiple media outlets are reporting Monday that a third vaccine dose may prove necessary to ward off existing and future variants of COVID-19.
Local, state and federal officials have stressed that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccine provide ample protection against the variants.
The Associated Press reported that new studies of experimental updates to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines mark a critical first step toward an alternative if the virus eventually outsmarts today’s shots.
“We need to be ahead of the virus,” said Dr. Nadine Rouphael of Emory University, who is helping to lead a study of Moderna's tweaked candidate. “We know what it's like when we're behind.”
It's not clear if or when protection would wane enough to require an update but, "realistically we want to turn COVID into a sniffle,” she added.
