Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count increases

DHHS reported that 82,837 people, or 21.7%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Statewide, 5.87 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.88 million by medical providers and 985,477 through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at just under 4 million and 2.25 million, respectively, as of Friday. There have been 182,905 J&J vaccine provided.

About 41.1% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 30.1% both doses.

For those ages 65 and older, 74.1% have received at least one dose and 68.2% are considered fully vaccinated.

A third dose?

Multiple media outlets are reporting Monday that a third vaccine dose may prove necessary to ward off existing and future variants of COVID-19.

Local, state and federal officials have stressed that the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccine provide ample protection against the variants.