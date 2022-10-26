Forsyth has two more COVID-19 related deaths as weekly case count hovers at six-month low

Forsyth County has been reported with two additional COVID-19 related deaths even as the weekly case count remains at a six-month low.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists Forsyth with 904 confirmed deaths related to the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Forsyth was listed with 303 cases for the week that ended Oct. 22, down from a revised 363 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is at its lowest level since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

About 16%, or 49, of those counted as a confirmed case last week were considered as being re-infected.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Forsyth has had 115,480 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“We appear to be in a lull and a plateauing with COVID cases” just like it was in October 2020 and 2021, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “That’s good, but it represents a calm before our respiratory viral season.”

Ohl cautioned that an uptick in COVID and the seasonal flu is projected to begin in November, while some cases of the common cold also are circulating on K-12 and university campuses.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks was unchanged at 11 in the latest state update.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks rose by 14 to 192, while infected residents increased by 21 to 204.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report for long-term care facilities “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

The current largest overall outbreak remains at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 130 staff members (up 12 from the previous report) and 52 residents (unchanged). The first confirmed resident death was reported for the current outbreak.

Meanwhile, Arbor Acres lists on its website that it has no current cases among residents and staff.

There have been at least five long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Other current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 58 cases reported for residents (up three from previous report) and 15 staff (up one).

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, 22 residents and 10 staff (both unchanged).

* The Atrium/The Respite Center, 22 residents and one staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Elms, 18 staff (unchanged).

* Brookridge Retirement Community, newly listed with 12 residents and four staff.

DHHS has removed from the outbreak list: Summerstone Health and Rehab Center with three staff and one resident, who is listed as having died from COVID-19; and Magnolia Creek Assisted Living with one resident and one staff.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 40 inmates and three staff (both unchanged). It remains the second largest current jail or detention-center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 6,870, down from a revised 8,011 in the previous report.

It is the 102th consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases. Last week’s count is the lowest since 4,933 for the week that ended April 9.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,136, or 16.5%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.224 million.

There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths statewide last week for a total of 26,953 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 601, down 54 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 676 last week, down from 736 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 157 COVID-19 patients, down 11 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 681% of new cases from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, along with 21.1% the BA.4.6 subvariant and 7.5% the BF.7 subvariant.

DHHS reported 6.8 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 13.6 million and 8.5 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.