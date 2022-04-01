Forsyth health department, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to offer second COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday

On Monday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will begin offering a second round of COVID-19 vaccine boosters to certain immunocompromised individuals and anyone over age 50 who received an initial booster dose four months ago or longer.

The availability of vaccine for a second booster shot reflects recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has adopted.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine four or more months ago can receive a second booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines remain free to all eligible individuals with no insurance or identification required.

The clinic hours at 799 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Appointments can be made at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required at the vaccination clinic.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist said it will also begin the second booster shots on Monday. Appointments can be made by calling 336-70-COVID or through a patient’s MyWakeHealth account.

Novant Health Inc. said it plans to provide an update Tuesday on its second booster dose plans.

According to DHHS' latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday, about 76% of North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated. About half of them have received a booster shot.

COVID vaccinations are available for ages 5 and up.

Vaccinations are widely available from other local providers. For more information, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

