Forsyth health department cuts off appointments for COVID-19 vaccine for seniors. It'll resume when more vaccine is available.

The department said the vaccination initiative already has become "an unprecedented situation that Public Health staff are working hard to adapt to and are looking for better solutions for scheduling appointments.

"While supplies are currently limited, more vaccine will become available in the coming weeks and months, and there will be enough for everyone to get a vaccine who wants one."

There have been long and frustrating waits to schedule an appointment through the department.

The Winston-Salem Journal received dozens of phone calls and emails from people saying they waited for hours trying to make an appointment, constantly got a busy signal, were told to call back or they were cut off in their attempt.

One reason for the overwhelming number of calls to the health department is confusion about how the vaccines will be offered.

Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.

Novant operates 15 hospitals in four markets — Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Wilmington and northern Virginia.