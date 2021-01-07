Forsyth health department cuts off appointments for COVID-19 vaccine for seniors. It'll resume when more vaccine is available.

As the first rounds of COVID-19 vaccine are being administered, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Thursday it has put a temporary hold on accepting calls for appointments.
The department said that "it is reaching its capacity for appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for seniors age 75 and older" who are in the first subgroup of Phase 1B.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said the department has received about 50,000 calls for the currently available 2,500 vaccination appointment slots. He said those slots will be filled by starting at the top of the call backlog.
As a result, the department stopped accepting calls at 2 p.m. Thursday for 336-703-2081.
The department said it will reopen registration options once it receives additional vaccine doses.
About 550 individuals ages 75 and older were vaccinated by the department Wednesday. Another 500 were expected to be vaccinated Thursday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is informed by 8 a.m. Friday what allotment it will receive from the U.S. DHHS to distribute for the next week.
Forsyth health officials said Dec. 17 the department's initial vaccine allotment was 2,800 Moderna vaccine doses.
Shontell Robinson, the county's deputy manager, said Thursday the department received 1,950 Pfizer vaccine doses the second week and 1,950 Pfizer vaccine doses this week.
"We have no idea how much we are receiving next week yet, if any," Robinson said.
The department has vaccinated 2,300 individuals since Dec. 23, primarily healthcare and other essential workers in the Phase 1A category.
The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The department and Forsyth Medical Center began vaccinating Wednesday the first subgroup on Phase 1B. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center started Thursday.
Swift said the Phase 1B subgroup "has looked like our community" in racial composition.
The department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."
"Since thousands of people called the appointment line, staff will only try to contact each person one time until the appointments are full," the department said.
The department said the vaccination initiative already has become "an unprecedented situation that Public Health staff are working hard to adapt to and are looking for better solutions for scheduling appointments.
"While supplies are currently limited, more vaccine will become available in the coming weeks and months, and there will be enough for everyone to get a vaccine who wants one."
There have been long and frustrating waits to schedule an appointment through the department.
The Winston-Salem Journal received dozens of phone calls and emails from people saying they waited for hours trying to make an appointment, constantly got a busy signal, were told to call back or they were cut off in their attempt.
One reason for the overwhelming number of calls to the health department is confusion about how the vaccines will be offered.
Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.
Novant operates 15 hospitals in four markets — Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Wilmington and northern Virginia.
Nissen said in-network individuals to Novant will be notified either through its MyChart website, an email or via a letter in the mail. The system plans to provide a toll-free phone number for questions and scheduling appointments, as well as an online scheduling option through MyChart.
Nissen said vaccinations will be offered on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday format until there are enough doses to warrant weekend or extended weekday hours. Novant said its goal is vaccinating between 800 to 1,000 in-network individuals a week systemwide
Wake Forest Baptist patients will be updated about access to vaccination opportunities through their myWakeHealth account and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
"Right now, we’re asking our patients to please not call us," spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
Dr. Rich Lord, chairman of Wake Forest Baptist family and community medicine, cautioned Thursday that the vaccination process will take quite some time.
“We know that our patients are eager to learn more about the vaccine distribution, but we need everyone to remember that vaccine doses continue to be limited and it will likely take many weeks for enough doses to become available for every patient who wishes to be vaccinated,” Lord said.
Even though the Forsyth health department has placed a hold on vaccine appointments, Lord encouraged Phase 1B individuals to reach out to other county health departments because "they may have vaccine appointments available earlier, depending on their allocation from the state."
