Forsyth health department expects first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Local update

The 17-county Triad region's count for hospitalized COVID-19 patients was at 815 on Thursday, down six from a record high of 821 reported Wednesday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.

The percentage of Forsyth COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at a record high of 12.9% out of about 1,050 tests on Tuesday. The previous high was 12.7% reported for Dec. 10.

According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Thursday, 81.2% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 14,152 out of 17,429. There were 3,081 active cases in the county.

"What we have seen in this second wave of COVID is an increase of COVID activity in our rural counties, many that didn't have this level of activity in April and May," Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health, said Tuesday.