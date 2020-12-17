Forsyth health department expects first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Thursday it expects to receive its first round of 2,800 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.
The department's initial doses will be administered using the guidelines set for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.
Those receiving those initial vaccinations will be health care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients and long-term care residents and staff. People can find out about the county's vaccine doses at www.forsyth.cc/PublicHealth. County officials said the site will be active by Friday.
The Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, will be the primary vaccine used by county health departments, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.
The pending arrival of the Moderna doses comes as Forsyth the number of cases in the county continues to rise.
Forsyth reported seven deaths on Thursday, the second highest toll of the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth has had 196 coronavirus-related deaths. The daily high death toll is eight, reported on Nov. 10.
Forsyth also had 205 new cases Thursday for an overall total of 17,429.
North Carolina expects to receive about about 175,000 does of the Moderna vaccine in the first week, half of which will be sent to long-term-care facilities. The state is expected to receive 85,000 Pfizer doses this week.
COVID update
The statewide death total surpassed 6,000 after 86 more deaths were reported Thursday.
The daily high is 98, which was reported Wednesday. The overall statewide total is 6,065.
There were 5,786 new cases reported Thursday. The daily high of 7,540 was reported Dec. 11. The overall total is at 457,660.
The statewide levels of hospitalizations and positive test rates were down slightly after reaching record highs on Wednesday.
The positive test rate was 11.7% out of 26,828 tests conducted Tuesday. The record high is 12.5% out of 37,467 tests conducted Monday.
There are 2,804 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with the virus, down from the high of 2,811 reported Wednesday.
Experts say many of the cases are linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.
Local update
The 17-county Triad region's count for hospitalized COVID-19 patients was at 815 on Thursday, down six from a record high of 821 reported Wednesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at a record high of 12.9% out of about 1,050 tests on Tuesday. The previous high was 12.7% reported for Dec. 10.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Thursday, 81.2% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 14,152 out of 17,429. There were 3,081 active cases in the county.
"What we have seen in this second wave of COVID is an increase of COVID activity in our rural counties, many that didn't have this level of activity in April and May," Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health, said Tuesday.
"It's just hit those rural counties harder this time around. Frankly, I'm seeing groups of people not taking the precautions that they need to, and that's driving the activity as well."
