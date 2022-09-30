 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forsyth health department moves vaccination, health clinic to Monday

Hurricane Ian has caused the Forsyth Department of Public Health to move its back-to-school vaccine and health assessment clinic to Monday from Saturday.

The clinic will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the department's offices at 799 Highland Ave.

Appointments are required. People who have already made appointments will be contacted by email with a new appointment date and time.

To reschedule a vaccination appointment, call 336-703-4273.

For more information, call 336-703-3324.

