The latest in a series of Forsyth County Department of Public Health's youth initiatives is focused on boys ages 9 to 13.

The program, known as Motivating Males on the Move, or M3, requires parental consent, as does the department's teen girls Flourish and co-ed Unity programs.

The sessions will last about 1½ hours at the health department.

M3 is designed to "provide a safe space for young males to learn about their own development, healthy decision-making, and share any concerns or questions they may have about adolescent health with other males with similar experiences."

M3 is being coordinated and organized by the department's adolescent and men's health coordinators.

Among the topics are: communication; decision making; goal-setting; male development; manhood and masculinity; self-esteem and body image; and sexual transmitted infections prevention.

There are plans for field trips, guest speakers and team-building activities.

For more information and to enroll participants in M3, call Stanley Howard and Au'Shonna Langley at 336-703-3180 or 336-7903-3366.

Langley said that ideally, some of the M# participants would progress to the Unity program that focuses on sexual health offered to Forsyth teens.

The department said Unity uses an evidence-based curriculum, in addition to supplemental videos and information from accredited adolescent health resources, on topics such as female and male anatomy, consent, birth control, STD/STIs, sexual behaviors, LGBTQIA+, and other topics involving sexual health.

The department said Flourish is an introductory pregnancy prevention program offered to young girls living in Forsyth.

Flourish provides age-appropriate education to females on peer pressure, bullying, female anatomy and healthy relationships.

For additional information on Flourish and Unity, call 336-703-3180

Another program offered by the county Department of Social Services is LINKS, which provides outcome-based services for adolescents ages 13 to 17 in foster care and/or young adults participating in foster care (ages) 18-21 services.

LINKS aims to assist young adults in eight outcomes established by North Carolina:

* Sufficient economic resources to meet daily living needs;

* Safe and stable place to live;

* Attaining or has attained academic or vocational educational goals in keeping with their interests or abilities;

* Connections to a positive personal support system;

* Avoiding illegal/high-risk behaviors;

* Postponing parenthood until financially and emotionally capable of parenting'

* Access to physical, dental and mental health services; and

* Leaving the foster care system shall have regular, ongoing, opportunities to engage in age and/or developmentally appropriate activities.

To achieve these outcomes, the LINKS program partners with trauma-informed community providers to collaborate on identifying resources and programs to achieve these goals.