The planned May 11 ending of the national COVID-19 public-health emergency will be the catalyst for several changes affecting the local availability of test kits and vaccines, according to Forsyth County health director Joshua Swift.

The Biden administration's decision also has ramifications for 589,000 North Carolinians who have gained Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic through federal public-health relief legislation.

Swift said that DHHS-supported vendor testing is expected to end by March 30.

At that time, the health department will lose many of its administrative and clinical workers dedicated to COVID-19 services as state and federal funding for those positions ends.

"When that happens, we'll have to assimilate the (COVID-19) vaccine operations into our normal vaccine operations," Swift said.

"Losing that support in staffing and funding will be challenging."

Meanwhile, it's expected that Moderna and Pfizer will begin commercial marketplace sales of their vaccines in March and April.

That means county health departments, health-care providers and hospital pharmacies could be charged between $100 to $120 per vaccine dose.

By comparison, Swift said the flu vaccine costs between $10 and $15 a dose.

"We do believe that health insurance companies will obviously allow that coverage, but we're looking into that as we chart this new course with COVID in how we'll handle not only testing, but also the vaccine," Swift said.

"The vaccine remains readily available."

Swift said the county health department should have enough COVID-19 test kits to last for another 12 months at the current usage rate of about 400 to 500 a month.

The department has requested CDC approval to offer a 24/7 COVID-19 test kit distribution kiosk similar to a Redbox video service. The outdoor kiosk would be at the department's campus at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Medicaid impact

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national nonprofit health-care advocacy group, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act soon after the pandemic erupted in the U.S. in mid-March 2020.

Part of the act is a requirement that Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, in exchange for enhanced federal funding.

Kaiser Health News said the ending of the coverage will put pressure on state and local health departments to disenroll those no longer qualified while directing them to other potential sources of coverage.

There also will be added financial pressures on health-care systems, hospitals, doctors and other providers who relying on payments from Medicaid.

"The end of the emergency has numerous consequences," said Dr. Tiffany Harris, principal associate of Abt Associates, a public-health research group in Portland, Maine.

"People may have a greater collective sigh of relief than they should. Free COVID-19 tests and treatment may end. So may extended Medicaid benefits."

Harris said it's understandable that most American "are tired (of COVID) and want to move on."

"However, at least for the near-term, COVID-19 will continue to take a substantial toll in illnesses, loss of work and ultimately loss of loved ones.

"That’s why we must remain vigilant so that we can prevent an emergency from emerging again."

Forsyth spread

The three key COVID-19 community spread metrics continued to trend in a positive direction last week in Forsyth.

The county was in the medium category for the third consecutive week, according to the latest update Friday from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, only Surry County remains in the high category.

Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Wilkes were moved from low to medium, while Davie, Stokes and Yadkin remained medium and Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are low.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 163 in Forsyth, compared with 165 and 174 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 15.3, compared with 15 and 19 in the previous two reports.

Also, 4% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4 and 5% in the previous two weeks.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 167 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1.

That’s up eight from the previous DHHS report on Jan. 25.

The latest death total was: five North Carolinians ages 65 and older; three between ages 50 and 64;

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

For the latest report, there was one confirmed flu-related death last week, with the remaining confirmed deaths occurring weeks earlier.

There have been 114 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 36 in the 50-to-64 age group, 15 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.