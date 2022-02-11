Forsyth health department, public libraries plan free COVID-19 test kit distribution

The county health department and county Public Library system plan to distribute about 2,000 free COVID-19 test kits starting Monday to county residents only.

Available are iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits, which contain two tests.

Test kits will be available at the health department, 799 N. Highland Avenue, and all 10 county libraries.

The health department will have 1,000 test kits and 2,000 N95 face masks available at the front door. There is a limit of one test kit and four masks per adult.

The department’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-to 5 p.m. Friday.

Each library has been provided with 100 kits. There is a limit of one kit per adult.

Distribution times at the libraries are 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Library locations are:

* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-BOOK (2665).

* Carver School Road, 4915 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem, 336-703-2910.