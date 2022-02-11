Forsyth health department, public libraries plan free COVID-19 test kit distribution

The county health department and county Public Library system plan to distribute about 2,000 free COVID-19 test kits starting Monday to county residents only.
Available are iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits, which contain two tests.
Test kits will be available at the health department, 799 N. Highland Avenue, and all 10 county libraries.
The health department will have 1,000 test kits and 2,000 N95 face masks available at the front door. There is a limit of one test kit and four masks per adult.
The department’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-to 5 p.m. Friday.
Each library has been provided with 100 kits. There is a limit of one kit per adult.
Distribution times at the libraries are 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. weekdays.
Library locations are:
* Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-BOOK (2665).
* Carver School Road, 4915 Lansing Drive, Winston-Salem, 336-703-2910.
* Clemmons, 6365 James St., Clemmons, 336-703-2920.
* Lewisville, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, 336-703-2940.
* Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center, 1110 E. 7th St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-2950.
* Paddison Memorial, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville, 336-703-2930.
* Reynolda Manor, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, 336-703-2960.
* Rural Hall, 7125 Broad St., Rural Hall, 336-703-2970.
* Southside, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem, 336-703-2980.
* Walkertown, 2969 Main St., Walkertown, 336-703-2990.
The health departments and the public library plan to provide supply updates on their respective Facebook pages.
Free test kits also can be ordered from the federal government for mail delivery at https://www.covidtests.gov/.
336-727-7376