Forsyth health department reopens call center for limited vaccination appointments

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will open a limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 8 a.m. Saturday for Groups One and Two: individuals ages 65 and over, and healthcare workers.

That includes providing a call-center option for the first time since Jan. 7. The call center system is operated by locally owned bizdial LLC.

Individuals can schedule appointments at the link Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, or by calling (336) 360-5260.

Callers will hear a prerecorded message and their number will be put in an automatic queue. They will receive a call back from Public Health staff, which will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call center number as private when staff returns calls. This is outside of the Health Department's control, so callers who are expecting a return call are urged to answer.

The call center may close temporarily if the queue is full, and residents will need to call back if that happens.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.