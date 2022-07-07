Forsyth health department set to receive monkeypox vaccine

The Forsyth County Health Department is one of seven in North Carolina that is being shipped a vaccine that can lessen the severity of the monkeypox virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that it has received 444 doses of Jynneos.

Because of limited supply, vaccination is currently only being offered to individuals with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox. The doses are provided free of charge.

There have been few confirmed monkeypox cases in North Carolina, although Wake County disclosed its first case Thursday.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease — defined as one that resolves spontaneously with or without specific treatment — with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks, though severe cases can occur.

Most monkeypox patients experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The vaccine works to prevent illness or leads to less-severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The other county health departments receiving doses of Jynneos are in Buncombe, Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt and Wake, which DHHS said would "ensure access across the state."

"As additional doses become available, more locations will be added."

"This is a good first step, but more vaccine is needed," state Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in a statement.

"We are working with local health departments and other partners to ensure equitable access to those at risk as more doses become available over the coming months."

Monkeypox is transmitted person to person through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids or through respiratory secretions.

Such contact often occurs during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

The list of people now being offered the vaccine includes:

* Those who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; and

* Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading.

DHHS said individuals who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, which includes 336-703-3100 in Forsyth.

For individuals who have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, DHHS recommends that they keep the rash covered. They should avoid sex or being intimate with anyone until they have been checked out by a health care provider.

Standard household cleaners and detergents are effective at cleaning environmental surfaces and linens.

Labcorp said Wednesday it has commenced testing for monkeypox at its main North Carolina laboratory.

The company will use the CDC's rthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

“We will initially perform all monkeypox testing in our main North Carolina lab and have the capacity to expand to other locations nationwide should the need arise," LabCorp said in a statement.

Labcorp is the first national laboratory to offer this polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which it verified for the CDC, and the first to launch a more automated assay option.

Labcorp said it will have the ability to increase capacity up to 10,000 tests per week, which will double the current capacity provided through CDC’s Laboratory Response Network.