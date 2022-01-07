Forsyth Health Department to give booster shots to age 12-15 starting Monday

Starting Monday, Forsyth Public Health will give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 12-15, if it’s been five months since the child’s second shot.
Public Health staff will also begin administering a third primary series dose for immunocompromised children.
Anyone 12 and over can receive a booster shot if it’s been five months since the completion of their primary series of the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone 18 and over can receive a booster if it’s been five months since their Moderna primary series or two months since their single shot of Johnson and Johnson.
COVID vaccinations are available for everyone ages 5 and up. To schedule an appointment, visit Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.
Vaccinations take place at the Health Department at 799 N. Highland Ave. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week Monday through Wednesday and on Friday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
336-727-7369

