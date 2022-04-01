Forsyth health department to offer second COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday

On Monday, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will begin offering a second round of COVID-19 vaccine boosters to certain immunocompromised individuals and anyone over age 50 who received an initial booster dose four months ago or longer.

The availability of vaccine for a second booster shot reflects recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has adopted.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine four or more months ago can receive a second booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines remain free to all eligible individuals with no insurance or identification required.

The clinic hours at 799 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Appointments can be made at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required at the vaccination clinic.

Novant Health Inc. said it plans to provide an update Tuesday on its second booster dose plans. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to DHHS' latest COVID-19 update on Wednesday, about 76% of North Carolinians are at least partially vaccinated. About half of them have received a booster shot.

COVID vaccinations are available for ages 5 and up.

Vaccinations are widely available from other local providers. For more information, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

