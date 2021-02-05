Forsyth health departments plans 900 more appointments; Novant plans first mass-vaccination site in Charlotte

When vaccinations at Novant and Wake Forest Baptist are included, Swift said that 35,693 Forsyth residents, or 12% of the adult population, have received a first dose, along with 12,525 getting both doses.

Swift said about 75% of the doses provided by the department were given to Forsyth residents. The remaining 25% were given to people from 60 other counties, along with 10 states. The appointment process requires individuals to list their address.

"We've had had people from Murphy to Manteo, and as far away as Texas, but mostly from surrounding Triad counties." Swift said.

Because the doses are being distributed by the federal government, individuals are not limited to their county and state of residence.

"We're not allowed to turn anyone away who is eligible with an appointment," Swift said.

Novant Charlotte event

Novant Health Inc. confirmed Friday it will hold its first mass-vaccination site event in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on Feb. 13.

Though the system said it has received "a separate allocation" of at least 4,000 doses from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for next week, it has not determined how many doses will be available at the mass-vaccination event.