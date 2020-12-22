Forsyth health officials get Moderna vaccine; Triad hospitals feeling tighter squeeze on ICU-beds

The main intent behind the Cooper administration's socioeconomic shutdown for the pandemic's first two months was preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospitals' ICU units.

"I think the important thing about this current phase of the pandemic is it’s not so much the hospital capacity shortage that’s the issue. It’s really a shortage of personnel and health-care workers,” Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told The New York Times.

DHHS said Tuesday there are 2,035 ICU beds in use statewide with 414 considered as staffed and empty and another 1,040 listed as unreported or unstaffed.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the challenge in North Carolina has been more about staffing capacity than ICU bed capacity.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to prevent from overwhelming our hospital systems,” Cooper said.

The three Triad systems say they have the flexibility to utilize their community hospitals in the Triad to ease the COVID-19 hospitalization burden in their main hospital.

The 17-county Triad region had 876 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up 59 from Monday. The previous daily high of 829 was reported Friday.