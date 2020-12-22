Forsyth health officials get Moderna vaccine; Triad hospitals feeling tighter squeeze on ICU-beds

A group of Forsyth County public health officials on Tuesday became among the first individuals in North Carolina to receive the Moderna version of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The county health department received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine at 2,800 doses.
Those county officials receiving the vaccination were Tim Black, the emergency services director, and nurse Amanda Welborn.
The department's initial doses will be administered using the guidelines set for Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.
Those receiving those initial vaccinations will be health-care employees working directly with COVID-19 patients and long-term care residents and staff. People can find out about the county's vaccine doses at www.forsyth.cc/PublicHealth.
Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc. infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said Tuesday that more than 3,400 Novant employees have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, will be the primary vaccine used by county health departments, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.
To be effective, it requires two doses given 28 days apart.
ICU bed crunch
The COVID-19 pandemic's squeeze on the Triad's three major health care systems tightened last week with a significant increase in patients requiring care in intensive-care units.
A national COVID-19 ICU-bed interactive map posted by The New York Times was updated Tuesday.
The dashboard is based on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data, currently for a seven-day period ending Dec. 17.
Forsyth Medical Center has an increase from 152 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 10 to 202 on Dec. 17. The listing has Forsyth with seven available ICU beds, up from six the previous week.
Novant Health Inc. affiliate Thomasville Medical Center was listed with 12 COVID-19 patients and four available ICU beds.
Novant said last week in its response to the New York Times ICU dashboard that it "does not reflect additional surge capacity, and therefore seems to not accurately reflect availability. What is important for every (individual) to know is that Novant Health has the capacity to care for critical and non-critical patients."
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center went from 55 to 61 COVID-19 patients, and from 30 to 28 available ICU beds.
Wake Forest Baptist affiliate High Point Regional Medical Center increased from 35 to 42 COVID-19 patients, and from two to three available ICU beds.
Another two Wake Forest Baptist affiliates are now listed. Lexington Medical Center, another Wake Forest Baptist affiliate, has 10 COVID-19 patients and seven available ICU beds. Wilkes Regional Medical Center has nine COVID-19 patients and one available ICU bed.
Wake Forest Baptist said last week it continues to adapt to how each COVID-19 surge affects its hospitals and the communities they serve.
Moses Cone Hospital was listed as increasing from 246 to 261 COVID-19 patients and from 17 to nine available ICU beds. Affiliate Alamance Regional Medical Center went from 36 to 42 COVID-19 patients and unchanged at three available ICU beds.
Cone said the institution "is very concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in our community."
"It stresses not only intensive care beds, but staff, too. Cone Health has added additional capacity not reflected in those (New York Times map) numbers.
Overall, Forsyth had a 94% ICU occupancy rate, along with 93% at Alamance, 93% at Cone, 90% at High Point Regional and 77% at Wake Forest Baptist. The state's average ICU occupancy rate was 82%.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that there are 686 adult ICU COVID-19 patients statewide, or 22.8% of the record high 3,001 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus.
The main intent behind the Cooper administration's socioeconomic shutdown for the pandemic's first two months was preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospitals' ICU units.
"I think the important thing about this current phase of the pandemic is it’s not so much the hospital capacity shortage that’s the issue. It’s really a shortage of personnel and health-care workers,” Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, told The New York Times.
DHHS said Tuesday there are 2,035 ICU beds in use statewide with 414 considered as staffed and empty and another 1,040 listed as unreported or unstaffed.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the challenge in North Carolina has been more about staffing capacity than ICU bed capacity.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to prevent from overwhelming our hospital systems,” Cooper said.
The three Triad systems say they have the flexibility to utilize their community hospitals in the Triad to ease the COVID-19 hospitalization burden in their main hospital.
The 17-county Triad region had 876 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up 59 from Monday. The previous daily high of 829 was reported Friday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks. However, the Charlotte-area region currently has 752 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
In response, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist announced last week they were limiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults.
Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers.
On Tuesday, Cooper commended hospitals for “ratcheting down their elective surgeries to ensure they have enough ICU beds.”
