Forsyth County elected and public-health officials applied a somber, Biblical approach to Thursday's official end of the federal COVID-19 pandemic emergency after 38 months.

The presenters reflected that it was a time to recall and to mourn, to praise and to give thanks, to encourage and to collaborate, to express relief and to not forget.

Foremost, they stressed the importance of learning from the pandemic in order to prepare for the next public-health emergency as COVID-19 appears to be shifting into an endemic, going to be around like influenza, respiratory virus.

"Everyone likely knows someone personally who has died of COVID-19, and all of us have been affected in some way the past three years," said Don Martin, chairman of the Forsyth Board of Commissioners.

There have been at least 997 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, and at least 29,059 statewide, according to Wednesday's dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services — the final update for the pandemic.

There have been 126,962 confirmed cases in Forsyth and just more than 3.5 million statewide.

"We have a tendency to forget what it was like those first few months out of a sense of relief from how far we've come," Martin said.

"We must remain aware that COVID-19 remains with us and be just as responsive going forward with the valuable knowledge we've gained the past three years."

At the beginning

Maura Trimble, the county's public health department's communicable disease nurse supervisor, was among the first to experience the unnerving beginnings of the pandemic.

Trimble began tracking in February 2020 Forsyth residents who had returned from a trip to China, where the coronavirus first erupted in December 2019.

"We would call them every day, checking with them on their temperature, for any symptoms," Trimble said.

"Finally, I spoke with a recent traveler who said he had a symptom, a fever. A travel companion had a cough.

"That particular call created a lot more calls ... all the way to the state epidemiologist and the state laboratory."

Trimble said at that time, the Forsyth health department has just three COVID-19 tests for the entire county population.

Trimble said she and three other nurses had to scramble to find enough protective equipment — "covered from head to toe" — to collect what proved to be the first sample of COVID-19 exposure in the county.

In addressing the Forsyth residents who were confirmed to have died from COVID-19, Trimble said it's important to recognize "there's a person who was loved behind each number."

"To the families. We see the names, we read the obituaries ... so while today marks the end of the public health emergency declaration, it's also just one more day without your loved one.

"For those who listened and responded to the early stages of the pandemic by staying home and limiting your public contact, you played a role in limiting the spread."

Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said that the "sacrifices of our county public health officials and more than 400 volunteers will not be soon forgotten."

Swift cited the bravery of how many of those public health employees and volunteers ventured into homes where COVID cases were suspected, particularly before the first vaccine was readily available.

"Public health gave out more than 150,000 vaccine doses since December 2020, as well as held more than 150 outreach events," Swift said.

"While COVID is still in our community, we are preparing for what may come next, and we will be stronger in our response."

Collaboration

Dr. Kevin High, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, expressed his hope that the pandemic has spurred a high level of collaboration with the county's public health groups for issues that "have been with us far longer than the pandemic."

He cited as examples food deserts, income inequality and a "tremendous, ongoing mental health crisis" that was only exasperated by the pandemic.

"We are social creatures and we like to be together, we need to be together," High said.

"We need to see each others' faces without masks. We didn't have that for two years, and it took a major toll," particularly on school-age children "who still need to catch up."

"Our social isolation is something we have to continue to work on even with the end of the public health emergency," High said.

"We still have tremendous labor shortages in certain area of health care, especially nurses, who got very burned out by all of this and decided to end their career at age 62 and 63 rather than age 64 and 65."

State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, discussed how he helped convince then-state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to mobilize churches and other houses of worship on the front line of the COVID-19 community response.

Shiloh served as a DHHS pilot site for community testing in parking lots and vaccinations.

Lowe said he told Cohen that "if you want to get to those who are among the most vulnerable, let's do it at churches."

"We were able to come together, here first, then in Greensboro and eventually statewide," Lowe said, invoking the imagery of the Great Commission spoken by Jesus Christ to his disciples.

"Diverse backgrounds, colors, races, religions came together to do something that served the common good, particularly during a crisis that tested our very survival."

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., became over time one of Forsyth's public faces in addressing COVID-19.

Priest said that while he received irritating criticism as COVID-19 became more politicized with public-health restrictions, he expressed thanks for those who trusted his advice "as the science evolved."

Priest said it's clear that for some community members, COVID-19 has changed their lives forever, whether it's how they shop, whether to dine out or even gather at church or with friends.

"There's still a lot of fear for a lot of people," Priest said.

"Many of our health providers have been affected physically, mental, emotionally, spiritually. They haven't all recovered. Relationships were torn within families.

"They are my heroes and always will be, and I am very indebted to the work they did. It has been an honor to represent them."