Forsyth health providers plans 7,500 vaccination event, but will they be taken?
Forsyth health providers plans 7,500 vaccination event, but will they be taken?

Forsyth County's three primary healthcare providers will combine on April 10 to provide the largest local one-day mass-vaccination event to date.

However, officials with the county Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health cautioned this week they may be challenged to fill all of the 7,500 slots for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

That's even though every North Carolinian ages 18 and older becomes eligible for vaccination on Wednesday.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to those ages 16 and 17. Novant officials confirmed Friday that people ages 16 and 17 do not need parental approval to be vaccinated.

Doses will be available at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd., and at Novant's Hanes Mall site.

Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at Hanes Mall at www.GetVaccinated.org.

The systems will provide daily vaccination appointments next week as well.

Lower demand

On Tuesday, county health director Joshua Swift and Wake Forest Baptist officials confirmed their groups have been experiencing a slowdown in vaccination demand.

Swift cited as an example that as recently as late February all vaccination appointments would be taken within 30 minutes to an hour of being opened.

However, the department opened on Sunday  about 2,000 vaccination appointments for Thursday; only 915 were taken by Thursday morning.

“We definitely are seeing a slowdown in the number of our vaccine appointments being taken,” Swift said. “It’s the slowest it’s been so far.”

Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said Friday that most individuals who have a Novant vaccination appointment for later in April or into May may now be able to get an earlier date.

"There are appointments out there to be had," whether with the three groups, the federal mass-vaccination site in Greensboro or at Walgreens and other participating local pharmacies.

Priest said that "it is a bit concerning" to see the demand for the county health department appointments diminishing "when so many adults in the state haven't been vaccinated."

"I think fairly quickly we're going to move out of a phase where it's really hard to find vaccine to we have slots and we need more people to use them," Priest said.

"I worry a little bit that we're saturating the individuals in the community who are really desperate to get vaccinated, and we're moving into a phase where individuals who weren't really all that interested are the ones who are left."

Vaccination levels

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 158,281 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 91,718 adults receiving the first dose, or about 24% of county residents, and 66,563 receiving both doses, or 17.4% of the county’s population.

Statewide, 4.91 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.19 million by medical providers and 720,005 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.99 million and 1.79 million, respectively, as of Thursday. There have been 130,349 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 36.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 23.5% both doses.

DHHS reported statewide that 26.9% of those ages 65 and 74 have received their first dose, as well as 10% their second dose. For those ages 75 and older, it's 18.5% first dose and 6.7% second dose.

For Forsyth, it's 22.7% first dose and 9.6% second dose for those ages 65 to 74, and 17.2% first dose and 6.8% second dose for those ages 75 and older.

Swift said that some of those newly eligible, or who will become eligible on April 7, may not yet be aware of their eligibility or “people are saying ‘oh well, maybe I’ll get it later’ and putting it off.”

Wake Forest Baptist Health said it also is experiencing lower vaccination demand.

“Now is a great time for anyone who wants the vaccine to make an appointment or move up a first-dose appointment to an earlier date,” spokesman Joe McCloskey said.

“Right now, many people can get an appointment within a day or two of scheduling.”

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling (336) 70-COVID or through a myWakeHealth account.

Primary care shots?

Priest said that Novant is preparing a pilot program to offer vaccinations in primary care offices.

"Details will be forthcoming, but we have been planning to make the vaccine available in clinics as soon as supply allows," Priest said.

"It's more convenient there and more accessible for many. We are fine-tuning the process in the weeks ahead ... to provide the vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible."

Swift said the county health department is considering adjusting its vaccination schedule which could include more outreach efforts.

Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached on whether it has similar primary-care office plans.

Priest said he is encouraged that clinical trials involving the Pfizer vaccine have found a 100% efficacy rate with children as young as 12 years old. The trials are testing the vaccine in those as young as 5.

"I am hopeful this means more and more of our younger children will be vaccinated ahead of school starting in the fall," Priest said.

 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

COVID-19 vaccinations in Forsyth County

Adult North Carolinians in Groups One through Four are eligible for their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only version approved for those ages 16 and older.

The rest of North Carolinians ages 18 and older will become eligible for vaccination on April 7.

Local and staff health officials have said that because of a slowing in demand for first doses, there are appointments currently available.

There are plans to provide up to 7,500 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building and at Novant Health Inc.'s mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall.

Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at Hanes Mall at www.GetVaccinated.org

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

Appointments can be set up with the health department at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260. Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online and one-third through the call center.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority provides free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Novant is encouraging all adults to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist said appointments currently are available for individuals in Groups One through Four by calling 336-70-COVID, online through their myWakeHealth account and at https://bit.ly/3rXmm6V.

Individuals do not have to be in the myWakeHealth patient network to schedule an appointment, but they do have to create an account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Winston-Salem State University

Winston-Salem State University is serving as a vaccination site for the next seven weeks as part of the FEMA mass-vaccination effort in Greensboro.

The events are planned on Saturdays for low-income and marginalized individuals in the community.

About 600 doses will be given by appointment only each Saturday at the Anderson Center on the WSSU campus.

Community partners will select individuals for each round of appointments. If community members show up without an appointment, they will be asked to schedule one at a later date.

Walgreens and Harris Teeter

Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible adults in North Carolina.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Harris Teeter is rolling out vaccine at certain N.C. stores that have pharmacies. For more information, go to www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10, April 24.

• Southeast Plaza (3067 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 to 11 a.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

