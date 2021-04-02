Forsyth health providers plans 7,500 vaccination event, but will they be taken?

"I think fairly quickly we're going to move out of a phase where it's really hard to find vaccine to we have slots and we need more people to use them," Priest said.

"I worry a little bit that we're saturating the individuals in the community who are really desperate to get vaccinated, and we're moving into a phase where individuals who weren't really all that interested are the ones who are left."

Vaccination levels

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at least 158,281 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 91,718 adults receiving the first dose, or about 24% of county residents, and 66,563 receiving both doses, or 17.4% of the county’s population.

Statewide, 4.91 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.19 million by medical providers and 720,005 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.99 million and 1.79 million, respectively, as of Thursday. There have been 130,349 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 36.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 23.5% both doses.