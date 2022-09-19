Forsyth hires former city communications director

Former Winston-Salem marketing and communications director Ed McNeal has been appointed as the new communications director for Forsyth County government.

County officials said McNeal emerged as the top candidate after a nationwide search. McNeal, who began his new job last week, has more than 25 years of experience in communication, most recently serving as Winston-Salem's top communicator. McNeal will be making $105,476.80, county officials said.

County Manager Dudley Watts said he was excited to work with McNeal to improve county communications across all departments. During this year’s annual budgeting process, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners created a new centralized communications and public information department, in an effort to improve communications with the community.

In a resident survey on county services conducted in 2020, respondents identified communication as an area they’d like to see enhancements in.

“Ed brings experience with organizational leadership and knowledge of the complex media outlets that will greatly enhance our efforts to serve this community," Watts said.

McNeal is a graduate of Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Ga., with a bachelor's degree in radio and television broadcasting. He worked as a reporter at TV stations in Valdosta, Panama City, Fla., and in Winston-Salem. In 2001, he joined the city as a marketing coordinator for recreation and parks. In 2005, he became the marketing and communications director for the city, a position he held until May 2022.

McNeal's annual salary as the city's marketing and communications director was $116,000, city officials said.

Since leaving the city job, McNeal has been working with local governments through his own company, McNeal Communications LLC.

McNeal said he's "especially fortunate to have the opportunity to apply my experience to the services provided by Forsyth County."

“I’ve worked closely with different departments over the years and am eager to get started," he said. "Government communications is all I’ve wanted to do since leaving broadcast journalism 21 years ago, and to be a part of creating a team approach in Forsyth County government is a high calling.”