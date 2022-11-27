Forsyth, Humane Society still at odds over contract but have more time to negotiate

Forsyth County and the Forsyth Humane Society remain at odds over how much the county should spend to support animal impoundment, adoptions and spay-neuter services at the county-owned animal shelter on Sturmer Park Circle off University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem.

But at least they agree on this: If the county again takes over operation of the animal shelter, it won’t happen until April 1.

The Humane Society recently informed the county that it needs an additional $1.25 million annually to run the animal shelter, which it took over from the county in 2018. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the Humane Society was budgeted a little over $600,000 to run the shelter.

If the county had agreed with the Humane Society, it would be spending $1.85 million annually for the Society to run the shelter.

The county came back with a counteroffer of almost $1.1 million annually, which the Humane Society turned down. More recently, the Humane Society told the county it could continue operating the shelter for a payment of $1.5 million annually from the county.

County and Humane Society officials have continued talks but have not been able to reach an agreement. Without a new contract with the Humane Society, the county would have to take over operation of the animal shelter starting Jan. 1.

But County Manager Dudley Watts told members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners this past week that he will proceed with plans to have the Humane Society run the shelter three months past the start of the year at a cost of $375,000. Annualized, that sum equals the $1.5 million the Humane Society says it needs to run the shelter.

The purpose of the three-month extension would be twofold: to allow more time for negotiations, and to give the county time to prepare for taking over shelter operations.

During a briefing session last Monday, some county commissioners expressed dismay over what they called a lack of effort by the Humane Society to come up with a reduced-cost proposal: The Humane Society’s reduced ask of $1.5 million is based on getting more contributions, not reducing costs at the shelter.

Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said her district has human needs that make it hard for her to approve a major animal shelter increase. She noted how quickly the Humane Society revised its asking price downward by $350,000 when the county balked at its $1.85 million demand.

“Knowing that you had the capacity to get those funds for $350,000, I trust and believe that you can do that work even if we decide not to do this,” McDaniel said.

Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the Humane Society, painted the county’s choice as a stark one.

“I don’t think we can get away with less unless we significantly increase the euthanasia rate,” Neff said.

Neff recently told commissioners that the shelter has a 78% save rate among animals brought inside its doors. But fundraising is harder nowadays, and the Humane Society’s reserves are exhausted, Neff recently told commissioners.

The principle difference between the Humane Society’s proposal and the county’s is that under the county’s proposal, both the county and the Humane Society would evenly split some $800,000 in medical costs, while the Humane Society’s proposal has the county paying that entire amount. The medical costs include a staff of eight and $250,000 in medical expenses.

The county’s proposal also has the Humane Society picking up about $50,000 of management costs totaling some $165,000.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society is taking its case to the public through a news release that highlights its argument for getting more funding from the board of commissioners.

Although the release does mention the group’s offer to lower its ask to $1.5 million, it also said that the group needs the full request “to correctly manage the shelter on behalf of Forsyth County.”

The Humane Society said most counties provide the fostering program that the county is asking the group to fund and takes issue with the county’s idea of splitting medical costs. The group says similar organizations get $1.5 million in support from Alamance County and $1.75 million in Buncombe County.

Neff told commissioners on Monday that the result of spray-neuter efforts over time should be to reduce costs as the number of animals brought to the animal shelter goes down.

That led Commissioner Don Martin to ask whether those cost reductions could be written into a new contract with the Humane Society: If the county were to grant the $1.5 million payment in the first year, Martin asked, would the Humane Society be willing to have that amount drop by $100,000 per year until it got down to what the county is proposing as a $1 million payment.

“We might want to tie in over a five-year period some guaranteed reductions,” Martin said.

Neff said there is “no way to predict what the intake will be” in a given year, but emphasized that the medical expenses contain no fat.

“We are certainly willing to explore a contract that looks at, as the intake reduces, the fee associated to that is reduced as well,” Neff said, adding that the Humane Society is spending $600,000 from its funds at the shelter.

“It would actually cost $1.3 million to the county if you were to outsource to the local veterinarians ... the spay-neuter for this community,” Neff said. “And without spay-neuter, these numbers are not going to reduce.”

Neff said the question for the community is “what is the acceptable number” of animals put to death at the shelter.

Martin said that while the Humane Society was looking at the services provided as “the only way it can be,” he believes that if the county were to take over operation of the shelter, costs “would be less.”

“You have your standards, your level of services, and ‘this is the only way it can be,’” Martin said, putting his take on the Humane Society’s stance. “I can assure you it can be a different way, and that is making different choices.”