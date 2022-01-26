Forsyth jail COVID-19 cluster climbs to 249; outbreaks increase at more county long-term care facilities

For example, all detention officers and staff members are checked every day for symptoms and fever before they enter the jail, and inmates are tested for COVID on the first day they are booked into the jail.

Inmates also are issued N95 masks, and detention officers wear either N95 or KN95 masks when around inmates, Howell said.

The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced. The jail’s first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.

The two jails ahead of Forsyth with COVID-19 cases also had a jump in their overall infection rates.

The Mecklenburg County jail went from 386 to 667 inmates and from 81 to 128 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail in Alamance County remained at 111 inmates and went from 43 to 56 staff members who were infected.

The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad’s jails and detention centers were at the Surry County jail, with the count unchanged at 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected.

Long-term care centers