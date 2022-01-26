Forsyth jail COVID-19 cluster climbs to 249; outbreaks increase at more county long-term care facilities

The COVID-19 cluster at the Forsyth County jail has increased by 106 cases, involving mostly inmates, to reach 249 for the current wave of the omicron variant spread.
The latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update, released Tuesday, has a breakdown of 229 infected inmates — up from 143 in the Jan. 25 report — and 20 staff members — up from eight.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported the number of active COVID-19 clusters at Forsyth nursing homes stayed at 33.
Those clusters include 431 infected staff members, up from 241 last week, and 189 residents, down from 192 last week.
The Forsyth jail remains at the third highest number of cases among the state’s correctional facilities.
“Unfortunately, COVID is rampant everywhere,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a Jan. 19 statement.
“The detention center is a microcosm of our community, and the number of positive cases in our detention center is a reflection of what is happening across our country and our state.
"We remain diligent in doing our part to reduce and contain the spread of COVID.”
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said Jan. 19 that the sheriff’s office works with the Forsyth County Health Department and the jail’s medical provider, NaphCare, on safety procedures to mitigate the virus’ spread.
For example, all detention officers and staff members are checked every day for symptoms and fever before they enter the jail, and inmates are tested for COVID on the first day they are booked into the jail.
Inmates also are issued N95 masks, and detention officers wear either N95 or KN95 masks when around inmates, Howell said.
The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced. The jail’s first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.
The two jails ahead of Forsyth with COVID-19 cases also had a jump in their overall infection rates.
The Mecklenburg County jail went from 386 to 667 inmates and from 81 to 128 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.
The jail in Alamance County remained at 111 inmates and went from 43 to 56 staff members who were infected.
The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad’s jails and detention centers were at the Surry County jail, with the count unchanged at 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected.
Long-term care centers
The omicron surge remains more pronounced among residents and staff members at Forsyth’s long-term care centers.
The 33 clusters are linked to eight COVID-19 related deaths among long-term care residents, including two in the past week.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
By comparison, Forsyth had 13 clusters listed in the state’s Dec. 21 report, the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which has increased from 40 to 47 staff members, and from 14 to 16 residents since the previous dashboard report.
The other large COVID-19 clusters include:
* The Citadel at Winston-Salem, with 38 residents and 20 staff.
* Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 36 staff and 13 residents.
* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 42 staff and four residents.
* Brookridge Retirement Community, with 25 staff and 18 residents.
* The Ivy at Clemmons, with 19 residents, including one death, and 19 staff.
* Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 24 residents, including two deaths, and 13 staff.
* Danby House, with 26 residents and 10 staff.
* The Oaks, with 20 staff and 15 residents, including one death.
* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem with 24 residents, including one death, and nine staff.
* The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with 23 residents and nine staff.
* Memory Care of the Triad, with 26 residents and three staff.
* Trinity Glen, with 17 staff and nine residents.
* Trinity Elms, with 21 staff and three residents, including one death.
* Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 12 staff and 11 residents, including two deaths.
* Tranquility Care, with 15 residents and six staff.
* The Atrium/The Respite Center, with 11 staff and nine residents.
* Salemtowne, with 19 staff.
* Somerset Court at University Place, with 10 staff and nine residents.
* Southfork, with 10 residents and nine staff.
