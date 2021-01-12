Forsyth jail outbreak jumps to 224 COVID-19 cases, including 186 inmates and 38 staffers, state health agency reports.

Kimbrough said in a statement on Friday that the "numbers are forever changing."

"We are in the middle of a pandemic, not only in Forsyth County but worldwide," he said. "We are committed to the safety of the residents of the Detention Center. We will continue to be vigilant as we combat this pandemic in the Detention Center and in our community."

Critics remain

Triad Abolition Project, Forsyth County Community Bail Fund and Prisoner Outreach Initiative have all criticized the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on how it has handled the COVID-19 outbreak.

Julie Brady, president of the Forsyth County Community Bail Fund, said this week that she is disappointed that the numbers continue to increase. On Friday, she referenced a news conference that Kimbrough held on Dec. 21, partially to respond to criticism. Over the two weeks after Kimbrough held the news conference, her group bailed out 25 inmates, she said. On the first day, the jail population was 587.

When the group bailed out the 25th inmate, Brady said, the jail population was 590. The lowest bond that the group paid was $150.