Forsyth jail will resume visits Sunday

Beginning Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will allow limited public visitation at the Forsyth County Jail, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
The sheriff's office's action coincides with Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Tuesday that some places in North Carolina will be able to operate at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons. The sheriff's office also pointed to COVID-19 vaccinations being widely available to local residents.
"We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are thankful to be able to allow visitation again and will continue to work diligently to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability."
As of Friday, there were no cases of COVID-19 at the jail, according to the sheriff's office. There are 558 inmates at the jail.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 315 cases of the coronavirus at the jail since November 2020, consisting of 250 cases among inmates and 65 cases among the staffers.
Jail administrators expect that many people want to visit the inmates, the sheriff's office said.
In order to accommodate as many visitors as possible, each inmate will be limited to one visit per week, the sheriff's office said.
Officials will allow a maximum of three visitors per floor at a time to maintain social distancing. Each visitor can speak with the inmate for 15 minutes.
All visitors must wear masks that cover their noses and mouths when they enter the jail and during their visits, the sheriff's office said. The visitors must also allow their temperatures to be taken.
Visitors will be required to complete COVID-19 questionnaires, maintain social distancing of 6 feet apart and follow all the jail's visitation policies and procedures, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office suspended public visitation at the jail on March 13, 2020, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
