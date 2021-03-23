Forsyth jail will resume visits Sunday

Beginning Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will allow limited public visitation at the Forsyth County Jail, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office's action coincides with Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement Tuesday that some places in North Carolina will be able to operate at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons. The sheriff's office also pointed to COVID-19 vaccinations being widely available to local residents.

"We remain committed to protecting the residents and our team members in the detention center," Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are thankful to be able to allow visitation again and will continue to work diligently to ensure that everyone remains safe and healthy to the best of our ability."

As of Friday, there were no cases of COVID-19 at the jail, according to the sheriff's office. There are 558 inmates at the jail.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 315 cases of the coronavirus at the jail since November 2020, consisting of 250 cases among inmates and 65 cases among the staffers.

Jail administrators expect that many people want to visit the inmates, the sheriff's office said.