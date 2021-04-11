Forsyth judge declines to issue sanctions against WSSU over firing of former football coach.

A Forsyth County judge ruled that he will not hold Winston-Salem State University in contempt over allegations that it failed to comply with an order over the firing of the school's head football coach back in 2019.
Kienus Boulware was fired as head football coach in April 2019 over his handling of a fight between two football players. The fight started during practice and continued in the locker rooms before it was broken up. But the fight started again in one of the dorm rooms.
WSSU officials say Boulware failed to contact the school about a possible gun, but no gun was ever found. Boulware said he never believed a gun was involved in the fight.
Boulware appealed his termination through the school's administrative process and then sought a judicial review in Forsyth Superior Court. Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court issued an order in September 2020 that vacated his termination by the school's Board of Trustees and sent the issue back to the school for an impartial review. He determined that Boulware was denied due process because a recommendation from the school's Grievance Committee was routed to Chancellor Elwood Robinson, who had initially given notice to Boulware of his intention to terminate. WSSU officials had originally told Boulware that the recommendations would go to the school's Board of Trustees. They said that the change in process was to comply with UNC system's policy.
Last month, attorneys for both sides were back in Gottlieb's courtroom. Boulware's attorneys, Ali Tomberlin and Jones Byrd, filed several motions, claiming that WSSU officials had failed to comply with Gottlieb's order, misrepresented themselves in court and did not turn over all records sought in a public-records request.
They asked Gottlieb to do several things, including holding the school in contempt. Gottlieb issued an order April 5, denying all the motions and specifically saying that he had no legal authority to hold a public institution such as WSSU in contempt of court. He also said he does not have jurisdiction over the case because he sent it back to the school and a final decision has not yet been made.
Tomberlin declined to comment Friday on Gottlieb's decision.
At a March 23 hearing in Forsyth Superior Court, Tomberlin argued that WSSU officials should have returned Boulware to the status he was in before he was fired — suspended with pay. She said WSSU's failure to comply with Gottlieb's order hurt Boulware in two ways.
One is that it is a lot harder for Boulware to find work because he has to explain to employers why he was terminated, she said. It would be much easier to explain away a suspension with pay, she said.
And the continuing legal fight isn't cheap, she said.
"Our client is racking up legal fees," Tomberlin said in court.
Kari Johnson, attorney representing WSSU, denied all of the allegations and said Boulware wouldn't have been returned to the status of suspended with pay, even with Gottlieb's order. Gottlieb said it was his understanding during a previous hearing that he would be returned to suspended with pay. Johnson said she misspoke and never meant to imply that.
Tomberlin said she also was concerned that a chairman to the school's Board of Trustees would be involved in the current review process because he was one of two university officials who had edited the recommendations of the Grievance Committee before sending them to Chancellor Elwood Robinson. Robinson adopted the recommendations and upheld his initial notice for Boulware's termination.
Johnson said the edits were merely grammatical corrections. Tomberlin also said in the records she received, there were references to minutes to one of the hearings for Boulware's appeal, but she never received those minutes. Johnson said that's because there are no minutes. A WSSU officials had made mention of doing minutes but he never did them, she said.
According to court records, Boulware's attorneys and WSSU have met for the purpose of reaching a settlement but have not been able to do so. Johnson said in a written response that Kimberly Van Noort, senior vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer for the UNC system, was brought in to review the matter. On Dec. 15, 2020, she completed her review and said she agreed with the Grievance Committee's recommendation for firing Boulware.
It is now up to WSSU's Board of Trustees to make a decision.
