Forsyth judge declines to issue sanctions against WSSU over firing of former football coach.

"Our client is racking up legal fees," Tomberlin said in court.

Kari Johnson, attorney representing WSSU, denied all of the allegations and said Boulware wouldn't have been returned to the status of suspended with pay, even with Gottlieb's order. Gottlieb said it was his understanding during a previous hearing that he would be returned to suspended with pay. Johnson said she misspoke and never meant to imply that.

Tomberlin said she also was concerned that a chairman to the school's Board of Trustees would be involved in the current review process because he was one of two university officials who had edited the recommendations of the Grievance Committee before sending them to Chancellor Elwood Robinson. Robinson adopted the recommendations and upheld his initial notice for Boulware's termination.

Johnson said the edits were merely grammatical corrections. Tomberlin also said in the records she received, there were references to minutes to one of the hearings for Boulware's appeal, but she never received those minutes. Johnson said that's because there are no minutes. A WSSU officials had made mention of doing minutes but he never did them, she said.