Forsyth judge declines to reconsider decision vacating the firing of WSSU head football coach and urges both sides to resolve issues.

A Forsyth County judge has declined a request to reconsider his ruling that vacated the firing of Kienus Boulware, former head football coach at Winston-Salem State University.
It appears that the upshot of the ruling, issued Oct. 30, is that Boulware's termination is reversed and that he is now considered suspended with pay.
WSSU officials fired Boulware in April 2019 over his handling of a fight between two football players that started during practice and continued in the locker room before it was broken up. But Boulware later learned that the two players were fighting in one of the college's dorms on campus. WSSU officials claimed that Boulware failed to immediately contact WSSU police after he was made aware that a gun and illegal drugs might be involved. Boulware said he never believed a gun was involved and a gun was never found. Boulware also said that he contacted an assistant athletic director and another school official about the incident.
In his Sept. 28 order, Judge Richard Gottlieb vacated the final decision of WSSU's Board of Trustees to fire Boulware, whose contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the calendar year. He concluded that Boulware was denied due process because a recommendation from the Grievance Committee was routed to Chancellor Elwood Robinson, who had initially given Boulware notice of termination.
WSSU officials said they had told Boulware that the recommendation from the Grievance Committee would go directly to the school's Board of Trustees. But they later told Boulware that they had made a mistake and that to comply with UNC system's policy, the recommendation needed to go to Robinson. In November 2019, Robinson adopted the Grievance Committee's recommendations and upheld his decision to fire Boulware.
Attorneys for both sides filed motions seeking to clarify Gottlieb's order.
WSSU officials have said they believe Gottlieb did not intend to overturn Boulware's termination and simply wanted to send the matter back for an impartial review. They also disagreed that Boulware was denied due process. Boulware's attorneys, Jones Byrd and Ali Tomberlin, argued at a hearing Oct. 26 that Gottlieb's order returns Boulware back to the status he was in before Robinson's decision — suspended with pay. Byrd and Tomberlin had filed a motion asking Gottlieb to amend his ruling in order to address other claims they had made in court papers.
Gottlieb amended the order to say that some of "Petitioner's arguments are not necessary to the Court's ruling herein and, therefore, are not specifically addressed."
Gottlieb said in his new order that both sides need to "meet and confer to discuss the impartial review process" that he ordered "in a good faith effort to resolve any pending disputes regarding the process."
"During the course of the meet and confer, the parties are strongly encouraged to consider the status of the matter, the age of the matter, the time, attention, and personal and educational distraction caused by the matter, and the public funds that are being expended in the matter, and to engage in a good faith discussion regarding a potential settlement of the matter," Gottlieb wrote in his decision.
Byrd declined to comment Thursday. Haley Gingles, a spokeswoman for the university, said university officials did not have any comment on Gottlieb's new ruling.
Boulware was head football coach for WSSU for five seasons.
