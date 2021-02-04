Forsyth judge dismisses charges against man accused of making threats at Walkertown schools. He is permanently incapable of proceeding to trial, doctors say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The number of problems are among the broadest I've ever seen," Hall said.

Maldonado did not appear Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said that Maldonado was still at Central Regional Hospital, and Hall said Maldonado didn't even have the capacity to sign paperwork, waiving his appearance in court.

The charges against Maldonado came out of an incident in May 2018. On May 22, 2018, Maldonado allegedly told Winston-Salem police officer N.C. Ferrell that he was going to "shoot up" Walkertown elementary, middle and high schools. He later posted the same threat on Facebook and said, "I'm going to start an active shooting."

Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office also accused Maldonado of making threats to kill two of his family members. In October 2018, Maldonado is alleged to have told Winston-Salem police officer A.M. Cobbs that an act of mass violence was going to happen at the Walkertown schools. He also is alleged to have made a threat against Forsyth Medical Center.

Spencer has previously said in court that Maldonado made the threats at Walkertown schools because he wanted to be famous.

Artrese Ziglar, Maldonado's attorney, said that she talked with Maldonado and his social worker on Wednesday and the plan is for him to reside with his mother. He will be monitored to make sure he is taking his medication, and plans are in place for him to meet with his doctors virtually, Ziglar said.

