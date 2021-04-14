Forsyth judge sets $1 million bond for Winston-Salem man charged in 2016 fatal shooting.

A Forsyth County judge set bond at $1 million for a Winston-Salem man charged with first-degree murder in a 2016 fatal shooting.
Harry Lee Hunter Jr., 31, is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Bernard Brown, 27, of Argonne Boulevard, just after 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016. A trial date has not been set in the case, and he has, for the most part, been held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail. At some point, he was sent to Central Regional Hospital in Raleigh for evaluation.
David Freedman, his attorney, made a request that a hearing be held so that bond could be set. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court set the bond at $1 million and ordered Hunter not to have contact with Brown's family.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said that on the night before the shooting, Hunter and Brown had attended a party at a house in the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue. At around 8 a.m. on April 30, 2016, Brown was leaving the house. Because it was raining, he was placing trash bags around his new tennis shoes. Witnesses told Winston-Salem police that they saw Hunter pull out a firearm and then put it away.
Then, four people who had been at the party got into a minivan, and Brown walked toward the vehicle. That's when, Spencer said, Hunter started firing his gun. Hunter fired a total of five times, she said. Two of the bullets struck Brown, who had jumped through one of the minivans' windows that had been shattered by bullets, Spencer said.
Spencer said the minivan's driver went to an EMS station, where paramedics tried to save Hunter's life. He was still breathing at the station but had stopped by the time he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Spencer said.
Hunter traveled to Florida after the shooting. Investigators had to travel to Florida to take him into custody, she said.
Spencer said Hunter has 12 previous criminal convictions, including a robbery conviction. A month before the shooting, Hunter had been released from prison after serving five years and nine months on the armed robbery conviction, according to the N.C. Division of Adult Correction.
"It is the state's belief that Mr. Hunter is a danger to society and that is reflected in his record and in the facts in this case," Spencer said. She also said he was a potential flight risk because he had gone to Florida after the shooting.
Freedman said in court that there is no physical evidence that ties Hunter to the shooting, and that prosecutors will rely primarily on eyewitness testimony.
He also said that this is the first time Hunter has been in court to ask for bond. The case has been delayed because he had spent time in Central Regional Hospital and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which effectively shut down courtroom operations last year. Jury trials are expected to resume in Forsyth County in July, but court officials will start with low-level felonies. It's unclear when a trial date might be set for Hunter's case.
Hunter asked Hall that his bond be reduced further and said that the $1 million bond violated his constitutional rights.
Hall said that he had considered his constitutional rights and determined that $1 million was an appropriate bond based on the allegations and what was needed to ensure both public safety and that he appear in court.
