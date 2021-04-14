Forsyth judge sets $1 million bond for Winston-Salem man charged in 2016 fatal shooting.

Spencer said the minivan's driver went to an EMS station, where paramedics tried to save Hunter's life. He was still breathing at the station but had stopped by the time he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Spencer said.

Hunter traveled to Florida after the shooting. Investigators had to travel to Florida to take him into custody, she said.

Spencer said Hunter has 12 previous criminal convictions, including a robbery conviction. A month before the shooting, Hunter had been released from prison after serving five years and nine months on the armed robbery conviction, according to the N.C. Division of Adult Correction.

"It is the state's belief that Mr. Hunter is a danger to society and that is reflected in his record and in the facts in this case," Spencer said. She also said he was a potential flight risk because he had gone to Florida after the shooting.

Freedman said in court that there is no physical evidence that ties Hunter to the shooting, and that prosecutors will rely primarily on eyewitness testimony.