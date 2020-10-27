Forsyth judge to reconsider decision that vacated the firing of WSSU head football coach.

A Forsyth County judge is now weighing whether to reconsider or amend a ruling vacating the firing of Kienus Boulware, former head football coach at Winston-Salem State University.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing Tuesday morning on two different motions — one from Winston-Salem State University asking him to reconsider his ruling and another one from Boulware's attorneys asking him to amend the ruling.

After the hearing, Gottlieb said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a decision later, possibly this week.

WSSU officials fired Boulware in April 2019 over his handling of a fight between two football players earlier that month. They said Boulware failed to immediately contact WSSU police after he was made aware that a gun and illegal drugs might be involved. Boulware said he never believed a gun was involved and a gun was never found. Boulware said he contacted an assistant athletic director and another school official about the incident.