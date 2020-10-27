Forsyth judge to reconsider decision that vacated the firing of WSSU head football coach.

A Forsyth County judge is now weighing whether to reconsider or amend a ruling vacating the firing of Kienus Boulware, former head football coach at Winston-Salem State University.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing Tuesday morning on two different motions — one from Winston-Salem State University asking him to reconsider his ruling and another one from Boulware's attorneys asking him to amend the ruling.
After the hearing, Gottlieb said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a decision later, possibly this week.
WSSU officials fired Boulware in April 2019 over his handling of a fight between two football players earlier that month. They said Boulware failed to immediately contact WSSU police after he was made aware that a gun and illegal drugs might be involved. Boulware said he never believed a gun was involved and a gun was never found. Boulware said he contacted an assistant athletic director and another school official about the incident.
Gottlieb issued a ruling Sept. 28 to vacate the final decision of WSSU's Board of Trustees to fire Boulware, whose contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Gottlieb concluded that Boulware was denied due process because a recommendation from the school's Grievance Committee was routed to Chancellor Elwood Robinson. Robinson had initially given Boulware notice of his termination in April and the reasons why. WSSU officials had told Boulware that the recommendation from the Grievance Committee would then go directly to the university's Board of Trustees, but they later told Boulware that there was a change in process to comply with the UNC system's policy. Then in November 2019, Robinson adopted the Grievance Committee's recommendations and upheld his decision to fire Boulware.
WSSU officials have said that they believe Gottlieb did not intend with his ruling to overturn Boulware's termination and simply wanted to send the matter back for an impartial review. They also disagree that Boulware was denied due process.
Kari Johnson, an attorney for the N.C. Department of Justice, which represented WSSU, said in court Tuesday pursuant to UNC policy, Robinson is the decision-maker and that there's no evidence that Robinson was biased in making the decision. She said WSSU officials made a mistake in procedure and that officials made the change to route it back to Robinson to ensure that Boulware had the ability to appeal Robinson's decision.
Johnson said WSSU officials are working to find an impartial person to review the decision and comply with Gottlieb's order. She said she wants more clarity. Within hours of finding out about the judge's decision, Johnson said, she received emails from Boulware's attorneys that they planned to seek an amendment to the order.
Ali Tomberlin, one of Boulware's attorneys, said the order was clear and that it returns Boulware back to the position he was in before Robinson's decision in November — essentially that he was suspended with pay pending appeal.
She also said she wanted Gottlieb to make a determination on how he will deal with the other claims she and Boulware's other attorney, Jones Byrd, had raised, including that Boulware's firing was not supported by the evidence and that it was an abuse of discretion.
Boulware was head football coach for WSSU for five seasons.
