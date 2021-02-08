Forsyth judge weighs release of records connected to John Neville's death in Forsyth County jail

A Forsyth County judge said Monday that he will decide later this week whether records connected to the jail-related death of John Neville in December 2019 should be released to the public.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court held an hour-long hearing Monday to deal with a motion filed by Forsyth County prosecutors on Jan. 29 to prevent the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from releasing records to the News & Observer of Raleigh and other media organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record of Greensboro. DHHS was responding to a public-records request that the News & Observer initially made in June 2020.
A Forsyth County prosecutor filed an objection and a request for a temporary protective order the day after DHHS notified the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office that it would release the records. Hall granted the protective order the same day. Attorneys for a media coalition that includes the Winston-Salem Journal were not notified. The attorneys also weren't notified by DHHS that the agency would be releasing the records.
The Winston-Salem Journal was part of a coalition that requested public release of videos showing the events that led to Neville's death.
John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death after he was arrested on Dec. 1, 2019 by Kernersville police officers on an outstanding assault charge and placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency similar to a seizure while he was asleep in his cell. He fell from his top bunk to the floor, and detention officers and a nurse were called to render medical aid. Over the next 45 minutes, he was taken to another room where his blood pressure was taken and then transported to another cell, where he was placed on his stomach, handcuffed and with his legs pulled toward his buttocks.
He uttered the words, "I can't breathe," 28 times over a three-minute period while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to take the handcuffs off him. An autopsy report later said that Neville died of a brain injury that resulted from his heart stopping. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a position similar to a hog-tie position.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not make Neville's death public for six months. On June 26, 2020, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. acknowledged Neville's death publicly after the Winston-Salem Journal questioned him about it. But he only provided limited information. On July 8, 2020, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter -- Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Roussel, 51; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 43; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Elizabeth Poole, 37; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 45. Attorneys for the defendants attended the hearing but did not speak.
Chris Clifton, an attorney for John Neville's family, also attended. He also did not speak but he issued a statement last week, saying that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill had done an excellent job keeping the family informed and that the family trusted O'Neill's guidance and judgment in dealing with record requests.
Neville's death sparked local protests by organizations such as Triad Abolition Project and Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem, and Triad Abolition Project led a 49-day occupation in Bailey Park last summer. A total of 55 protesters were arrested and charged with impeding traffic.
The records in dispute include the 723-page report by the State Bureau of Investigation, an internal investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officer's statements, investigative notes, jail medical records, Neville's medical reports and video of the incident that led to Neville's death. All of those records were sent to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to help determine Neville's cause of death.
Normally, some of those records would not be released to the public, including the SBI investigative report. But Mike Tadych, attorney for the media coalition, said those records become public when they were received by DHHS, which oversees the medical examiner's office.
Tadych cited a N.C. Supreme Court decision involving the News & Observer. The case involved what was known as the Poole Commission, which investigated alleged improprieties of the men's basketball program at N.C. State University. The SBI submitted its investigative report to the Poole commission. The News & Observer made a public-records request for the investigative report.
Tadych said the N.C. Supreme Court concluded that those records were public when they were submitted to the Poole Commission.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill argued that the Poole case was different for two reasons — no criminal charges were ever filed in that case and by the time the News & Observer filed its public-records request, the Poole Commission had disbanded.
In the Neville case, criminal charges are pending, he said. And as a prosecutor, O'Neill said, he has an ethical obligation to ensure that the defendants get a fair and impartial trial. That means, O'Neill said, limiting the amount of pre-trial information that gets out to the public.
Both sides also mentioned a bill filed last year, soon after the News & Observer filed its initial public-records request, which was made before O'Neill announced criminal charges. Senate Bill 168 would have prevented law-enforcement records in DHHS custody from being made public. It contained a provision that would make private "all information and records provided by a city, county or other public entity to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, or its agents, concerning a death investigation..."
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill after local advocates, including Triad Abolition Project, criticized the bill and protests were held in Raleigh.
O'Neill bristled at suggestions of a conspiracy involving him and Democratic state legislators such as state Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Winston-Salem, in adding language to SB168, but he also said there was a reason why the bill was necessary.
"The purpose of that bill ... there was a human element," O'Neill said.
He added that prosecutors would like to inform the relatives of murder victims or people who died from an opioid overdose what the cause of death was, instead of having news reporters contacting them to get comment.
Hall expressed shock that state law would allow records that are not public to become public simply because they go from a law-enforcement agency to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. O'Neill said he was afraid that if that is really the case, there would be no reason for law-enforcement agencies to provide records to the medical examiner.
Hall called O'Neill's argument an excellent point as it relates to public policy.
He said he would take a close look at the case law and render a decision in two to three days, but he said he had issues with releasing certain information, particularly investigative reports from the SBI.
"I don't see sanctioning the release of investigative reports," he said. "It's just not heard of to me."
Forsyth County jail video from John Neville's cell (part 1 of 2)
