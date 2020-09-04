The recent increase on COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth County appears to have come mostly from three long-term care facilities.
In the past week, Forsyth's total of COVID-19 related deaths climbed from 71 to 82.
There were at least 10 resident deaths at Forsyth long-term care facilities from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest update.
Both Trinity Glen and Accordius Health of Clemmons had a doubling in cases since DHHS' Tuesday report.
Trinity Glen went from nine to 26 infected residents and from 12 to 20 infected staff members. DHHS reported there have been five resident deaths; there were none in the Tuesday report.
Accordius' case count increased from seven to 20 residents, and from three to five staff. The death total rose from one to four residents.
Trinity Elm's case count moved from 17 to 20 infected residents and from 11 to 15 staff, along with two additional resident deaths for a total of three.
Another two of the 11 Forsyth long-term care facilities with coronavirus outbreaks had significant increases reflected in Friday's report.
The largest current case count in Forsyth is at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. The count increased from 36 to 46 infected residents and from 14 to 27 staff. There has been one resident death.
The Southfork residential care facility was added to the outbreak list Tuesday with two infected staff members. In Friday's report, it had nine infected residents and five staff.
Altogether, there are 271 active cases — 158 residents and 113 staff with 17 resident deaths — at the 11 Forsyth long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
There are 35 current outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the 14-county region. Besides 11 in Forsyth, there are six in Guilford; four in Surry; three in Alamance; two in Ashe, Davidson, Randolph and Rockingham; and one in Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
DHHS reported Friday that Pruitt Health in Elkin had an additional two resident deaths for a total of 10, along with 52 resident and 20 staff cases.
As of noon Friday, there have been at least 1,395 residents of nursing homes or residential care centers in the state who have died from COVID-19. Those deaths accounted for 49.1% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.
There have been at least 12,575 cases in long-term care facilities, representing 7.2% of the statewide total.
Residents of skilled-nursing facilities became able Friday to begin having outdoor visits with family members and friends.
An order issued Tuesday by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen allows for limited outdoor meetings with up to two visitors. The order is in effect through at least Sept. 22.
The order is part of an overall Phase 2.5 partial relaxation of North Carolina's social-distancing guidelines by the Cooper administration that went into effect Friday.
