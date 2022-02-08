Forsyth long-term care facilities have eight more deaths during omicron surge

Forsyth County has experienced another increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases among many of its long-term care facilities, according to Tuesday’s cluster dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes was unchanged at 38 over the past week.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
There were eight deaths COVID-19 related deaths among residents over the past week, increasing the total to 19 during the omicron outbreak that began about six weeks ago.
Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem had three additional resident deaths, for a total of six during the current outbreak. It has 24 residents and nine staff members listed as infected.
These Forsyth clusters accounted for 568 infected staff members, up from 533 last week, and 493 residents, up from 452 last week.
Meanwhile, the cluster at Forsyth County jail increased over the past week from 220 to 244.
The breakdown is 184 infected inmates — up from 173 in the Feb. 2 report — and 60 staff members — up from 47. There have been no reported COVID-19 related deaths.
Long-term care centers
The 38 clusters in Forsyth long-term care facilities represent a major surge during the omicron outbreak considering there were 13 listed for Forsyth in DHHS’ Dec. 21 report — the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the nursing homes — in terms of cases and deaths — are largely mirroring the communitywide spread.
Swift expressed confidence that the case count will decrease over the next three to four weeks, but the increase in deaths is likely to continue in the short term.
“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said.
“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”
Clusters list
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 72 with 56 staff members and 16 residents.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 25 overall cases include:
Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 58 staff and seven residents.
The Oaks, with 29 staff and 30 residents, including one death.
Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 33 staff and 25 residents.
Brookridge Retirement Community, with 32 staff and 26 residents.
The Citadel at Winston-Salem, with 38 residents and 20 staff.
The Ivy at Clemmons, with 26 staff and 22 residents, including one death.
Danby House, with 30 residents and 11 staff.
Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 25 residents, including one death, and 13 staff.
Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 24 residents, including two deaths, and 13 staff.
Brookdale Winston-Salem, with 18 residents and 18 staff.
Trinity Glen, with 24 staff and 10 residents.
Memory Care of the Triad, with 26 residents and seven staff.
The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with 23 residents and nine staff.
Clemmons Village II, with 21 residents and eight staff.
Trinity Elms, with 22 staff and four residents, including two deaths.
Tranquility Care, with 18 residents and seven staff.
DHHS listed a congregate care facility, identified as E. Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem, as having 31 infected residents and eight staff.
Jail clusters
The Forsyth jail continues to have the second highest number of cases among the state’s correctional facilities, surpassed only by Mecklenburg County Jail with 833 cases representing 687 inmates and 146 staff.
The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced.
The jail’s first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.
The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad’s jails and detention centers were at the Alamance County Detention Center at 111 inmates and 56 staff, and Surry County jail with 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected.
