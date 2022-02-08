Forsyth long-term care facilities have eight more deaths during omicron surge

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses case counts, nursing homes

Forsyth County has experienced another increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases among many of its long-term care facilities, according to Tuesday’s cluster dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes was unchanged at 38 over the past week.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.

There were eight deaths COVID-19 related deaths among residents over the past week, increasing the total to 19 during the omicron outbreak that began about six weeks ago.

Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem had three additional resident deaths, for a total of six during the current outbreak. It has 24 residents and nine staff members listed as infected.

These Forsyth clusters accounted for 568 infected staff members, up from 533 last week, and 493 residents, up from 452 last week.

Meanwhile, the cluster at Forsyth County jail increased over the past week from 220 to 244.