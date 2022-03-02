Forsyth long-term care facilities have five new COVID-19 related deaths

At least five more residents of Forsyth County long-term care facilities have died from a COVID-related illness in the past week.
According to Tuesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 39 COVID-related resident deaths and one staff death in the Forsyth facilities since the omicron outbreak began in late December.
The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes has decreased to 30 after three outbreaks were declared over by DHHS.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Altogether, those Forsyth clusters accounted for 613 infected staff members, up from 586 in the previous update, and 579 residents, up from 534.
Meanwhile, the cluster outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center increased slightly at 186 inmates (up two) and 61 staff members (up one).
The deceased staff member had worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem and was first included in the Feb. 15 update.
The Citadel remains with the largest outbreak among Forsyth long-term care facilities at 81 residents, including six COVID-19 related deaths, and 30 staff — unchanged from the previous update.
Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem also has had six resident deaths during the omicron surge, though no additional deaths at Brighton Gardens in the past week. Overall, Brighton Gardens has 25 residents and 10 staff members listed as infected.
Clemmons Village II listed two additional resident deaths in the update for a total of four during its outbreak. It has 24 infected residents and seven staff.
The current 30 clusters in Forsyth long-term care facilities represent a major surge during the omicron outbreak, considering there were 13 listed for Forsyth in DHHS’ Dec. 21 report — the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said long-term care facilities — in terms of cases and deaths — are largely mirroring the communitywide spread.
Swift expressed confidence that the case count will decrease over the next three to four weeks, but the increase in deaths is likely to continue in the short term.
Clusters list
The second largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center is The Oaks with 55 residents, including five deaths, and 34 staff.
Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation’s outbreaks has 57 staff members and 25 residents.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 25 overall cases include:
Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 38 staff and 31 residents.
Brookridge Retirement Community, with 35 staff and 32 residents.
Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 59 staff and seven residents.
The Ivy at Clemmons, with 29 residents, including one death, and 27 staff.
Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 27 residents, including three deaths, and 23 staff.
Southfork, with 35 residents, including one death, and 14 staff.
Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 26 residents, including one death, and 18 staff.
Danby House, with 30 residents and 11 staff.
The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with 29 residents and nine staff.
Brookdale Winston-Salem, with 18 residents and 18 staff.
Trinity Glen, with 26 staff and 10 residents.
Trinity Elms, with 25 staff and seven residents, including two deaths.
Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 18 staff and 14 residents, including two deaths.
Salemtowne, with 31 staff.
The Atrium/The Respite Center, with 17 staff and 10 residents.
Cadence at Clemmons, with 16 residents, including one death, and 10 staff.
Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, with 15 residents, including one death, and 10 staff.
Separately, Old Vineyard Youth Services is listed with an outbreak of 26 staff and seven residents.
Facilities with clusters considered as over are: Tranquility Care with 19 residents and seven staff; Harmony at Brookberry farm with 10 staff; and Creekside Manor of Forsyth with five staff.
Also removed as a cluster by DHHS is a congregate care facility, identified as North Trade Street in Winston-Salem, that had 10 infected residents and two staff.
