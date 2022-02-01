Forsyth long-term care facilities have surge in COVID-19 resident cases; county jail cluster shrinks slightly

The 38 clusters in Forsyth long-term care facilities represent a major surge during the omicron outbreak considering there were 13 listed for Forsyth in DHHS' Dec. 21 report — the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said.

“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”

The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 71, representing an increase from 47 to 55 staff members, but unchanged at 16 residents.

Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 27 overall cases include:

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 58 staff and six residents.

* The Oaks, with 29 staff and 30 residents, including one death.

* Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 27 staff and 21 residents.