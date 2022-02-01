Forsyth long-term care facilities have surge in COVID-19 resident cases; county jail cluster shrinks slightly

Forsyth County has experienced a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among many of its long-term care facilities, according to Tuesday's cluster dashboard update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes rose by five to 38 over the past week.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Those clusters accounted for 533 infected staff members, up from 431 last week, and 452 residents, up from 189 last week.
There were three deaths among residents over the past week, increasing the total to 11 during the omicron outbreak that began about six weeks ago.
Meanwhile, the cluster at Forsyth County jail shrank overall in the past week with fewer infected inmates, but a sharp increase in cases among staff members.
DHHS lists the jail with 220 COVID-19 cases. The breakdown is 173 infected inmates — down from 229 in the Jan. 25 report — and 47 staff members — up from 20.
Long-term care centers
The 38 clusters in Forsyth long-term care facilities represent a major surge during the omicron outbreak considering there were 13 listed for Forsyth in DHHS' Dec. 21 report — the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said.
“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 71, representing an increase from 47 to 55 staff members, but unchanged at 16 residents.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 27 overall cases include:
* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 58 staff and six residents.
* The Oaks, with 29 staff and 30 residents, including one death.
* Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 27 staff and 21 residents.
* Brookridge Retirement Community, with 32 staff and 26 residents.
* The Citadel at Winston-Salem, with 38 residents and 20 staff.
* Danby House, with 29 residents and 11 staff.
* The Ivy at Clemmons, with 19 residents, including one death, and 19 staff.
* Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 24 residents, including two deaths, and 13 staff.
* Brookdale Winston-Salem, with 18 residents and 18 staff.
* Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 22 residents and 14 staff.
* Trinity Glen, with 24 staff and 10 residents.
* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem with 24 residents, including three deaths, and nine staff.
* Memory Care of the Triad, with 26 residents and seven staff.
* The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with 23 residents and nine staff.
* Trinity Elms, with 24 staff and four residents, including two deaths.
* Tranquility Care, with 18 residents and seven staff.
DHHS listed a congregate care facility, identified as E. Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem, as having 31 infected residents and eight staff.
Jail clusters
The Forsyth jail has the second highest number of cases among the state’s correctional facilities, surpassed only by Mecklenburg County Jail with 815 cases representing 687 inmates and 128 staff.
“Unfortunately, COVID is rampant everywhere,” Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a Jan. 19 statement.
“The detention center is a microcosm of our community, and the number of positive cases in our detention center is a reflection of what is happening across our country and our state.
“We remain diligent in doing our part to reduce and contain the spread of COVID.”
The latest Forsyth jail cluster is not the first the facility has experienced. The jail’s first, which began in November 2020, infected a total of 312 people, including 250 inmates and 62 staffers.
The highest COVID-19 case numbers elsewhere in the Triad’s jails and detention centers were at the Alamance County Detention Center at 111 inmates and 56 staff, and Surry County jail with the count unchanged at 91 inmates and 11 staffers infected.
