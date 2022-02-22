Forsyth long-term care facilities with 7 more COVID-19 related deaths; number of clusters decrease by 5 to 24

According to Tuesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 34 COVID-related resident deaths and one staff death in the Forsyth facilities since the omicron outbreak began about two months ago.
The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes has decreased to 34 after five outbreaks were declared over by DHHS.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Altogether, those Forsyth clusters accounted for 586 infected staff members, down from 684 last week, and 534 residents, down from 602 last week.
Meanwhile, the cluster outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center remained unchanged for the second consecutive week with 184 inmates and 60 staff members.
The deceased staff member had worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem and was first included in the Feb. 15 update.
The Citadel had an additional three deaths since the previous update for a total of six in its cluster. The current cluster is 81 residents and 30 staff — the largest among Forsyth facilities.
The Citadel and Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem have had the most resident deaths during the omicron surge at six, though no additional death at Brighton Gardens in the past week.
Overall, Brighton Gardens has 24 residents and nine staff members listed as infected.
The Oaks was reported with an additional resident death for a total of five. Its outbreak was unchanged at 47 residents and 34 staff.
The current 34 clusters in Forsyth long-term care facilities represent a major surge during the omicron outbreak, considering there were 13 listed for Forsyth in DHHS’ Dec. 21 report — the last before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said long-term care facilities — in terms of cases and deaths — are largely mirroring the communitywide spread.
Swift expressed confidence that the case count will decrease over the next three to four weeks, but the increase in deaths is likely to continue in the short term.
“The staff members working in the nursing homes … they pick it up in the community and bring it into a cocooned nursing home,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has said.
“They have to be very vigilant about not coming to work sick, to participate in the testing program that the nursing homes have, and getting boosted.”
Clusters list
The second largest COVID-19 cluster at any Forsyth long-term care center remains at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 79 — 57 staff members and 22 residents — that is unchanged from last week.
Other Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 25 overall cases include:
Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 58 staff and seven residents.
Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with 38 staff and 31 residents.
Brookridge Retirement Community, with 35 staff and 31 residents.
The Ivy at Clemmons, with 28 residents, including one death, and 27 staff.
Accordius Health at Clemmons, with 26 residents, including three deaths, and 23 staff.
Homestead Hills Assisted Living, with 25 residents, including one death, and 18 staff.
Danby House, with 30 residents and 11 staff.
Brookdale Winston-Salem, with 18 residents and 18 staff.
Trinity Glen, with 25 staff and 10 residents.
The Bradford Village of Kernersville — West, with 24 residents and nine staff.
Trinity Elms, with 25 staff and seven residents, including two deaths.
Salemtowne, with 31 staff.
Clemmons Village II, with 23 residents, including two deaths, and seven staff.
Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with 18 staff and 12 residents, including two deaths.
Southfork, with 17 staff and 11 residents, including one death.
Cadence at Clemmons, with 16 residents, including one death, and 10 staff.
The Atrium/The Respite Center, with 15 staff and 10 residents.
Tranquility Care, with 18 residents and seven staff.
Facilities with clusters considered as over are: Danby House that had 30 residents and 11 staff; Brookdale Winston-Salem that had 18 residents and 18 staff; and Memory Care of the Triad that had 26 residents, including one death, and seven staff.
Also removed as a cluster by DHHS is a congregate care facility, identified as E. Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem, that had 31 infected residents and eight staff.
336-727-7376