Forsyth long-term care facilities with 7 more COVID-19 related deaths; number of clusters decrease by 5 to 24

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses long-term care facility cases, masks in schools

According to Tuesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 34 COVID-related resident deaths and one staff death in the Forsyth facilities since the omicron outbreak began about two months ago.

The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes has decreased to 34 after five outbreaks were declared over by DHHS.

A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.

Altogether, those Forsyth clusters accounted for 586 infected staff members, down from 684 last week, and 534 residents, down from 602 last week.

Meanwhile, the cluster outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center remained unchanged for the second consecutive week with 184 inmates and 60 staff members.

The deceased staff member had worked at The Citadel at Winston-Salem and was first included in the Feb. 15 update.

The Citadel had an additional three deaths since the previous update for a total of six in its cluster. The current cluster is 81 residents and 30 staff — the largest among Forsyth facilities.