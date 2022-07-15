Forsyth, majority of Triad, remain at high community level for COVID-19 spread

Forsyth County remained in the high community level for COVID-19, according to Thursday’s update from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Also in the high-level category in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina are Alamance, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. There are 42 high-level counties in the state, most of them east of Raleigh and south of the Triad.

Over the past seven weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high-level category five times. The county was shifted to medium three weeks ago and to low two weeks ago before reversing back to high.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 236 new cases per 100,000 population, down from 238 for the week ending July 2, but up from 158 for the week ending June 25.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 12.8, compared with 11.5 and 9.8 in the two previous reports.

There was a 3.7% rate of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.7% and 2.% the previous two reports.

Both Forsyth health director Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth’s current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest North Carolina.

“One has to take our color code for Forsyth County a little bit in stride because we have a lot of acute-care hospitals beds compared with the level of our population,” Ohl said on July 1.

“The CDC takes the number of hospitalizations and dividing that up by the number of people in the county.”

Ohl said the number of hospital beds in Forsyth is comparable with that in Charlotte, “but Charlotte’s population is higher, thus why they are in yellow and we’re in red.”

Masking status

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in response to the city being listed in the high community level that city residents are advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Joines cited at that time the uptick in new daily and weekly COVID-19 case counts.

On July 8, Joines said there are “no plans to put in place a requirement. Still asking folks to consider wearing a mask voluntarily indoors.”

When asked about going beyond CDC recommendations of wearing a mask indoors, Swift said that "we would really lean on the state (DHHS)" to determine the next step.

"Right now, we're still not seeing the omicron or delta levels. Who knows, by the fall or winter, it may be necessary to wear masks again because there are other viruses and it's easier to spread.

"There is no major number or rate because we're looking at so many other factors and variables."

Swift continues to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated or boosted before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

"If you've been waiting, the vaccines have been around about 1½ years, so you see it's safe and effective," Swift said.

"It's a good opportunity to get that protection, and I would say the same for teachers and staff."

Forsyth COVID-19 update

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Forsyth, while the new case count dipped slightly last week, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

Forsyth was reported with 879 cases for the week that ended July 9, down 3.7% from a revised 913 in the previous report. DHHS said 122, or 13.9% of the new cases represented people who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 102,808 cases for the pandemic since the onset in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth has had 850 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations involving county residents have climbed from 22 to 30 in the past week.

Meanwhile, the positive test rate was at 25% last week — the highest level since exceeding 30% in mid-January during the height of the omicron community spread.

"When you take out the omicron surge, and even with delta, we're at a pretty good amount," Swift said. "It's still out there, no doubt.

"We really haven't had the spike, a definitive peak in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, like we did with omicron and delta."

Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department

Swift said it may take another week to determine if a wave in new Forsyth cases would come from Independence Day holiday gatherings.