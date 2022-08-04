Forsyth Medical Center entrance traffic pattern changed

Novant Health Inc. has adjusted traffic patterns for a second time at Forsyth Medical Center related to construction of a critical care tower, shutting down a portion of a service road next to Silas Creek Parkway.

The system began rerouting Monday the flow of traffic entering campus from the main Silas Creek Parkway entrance nearest Hawthrone Road. The closing is expected to be effective until late 2024.

The two-lane road leading up to the traffic circle will merge into a single lane and wrap around to a new and more centrally located pickup area near the women’s and children’s center.

The temporary closing also cuts off the primary pathway to the main entrance when entering from the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Silas Creek Parkway.

The system said the new pickup area will serve patients while the covered pickup location in front of the hospital’s west tower is temporarily closed.

New signage is being added around the hospital campus to help patients and visitors identify the new traffic pattern.

All patients and visitors in need of emergency services should use the Hanes Mall Boulevard entrance. Patients and visitors can still enter the campus off Hawthorne Road and park in the visitor parking deck.

In February, a portion of its Loop Road on the campus was closed through late 2024.

The traffic changes were done to accommodate the next phase of a planned $403.4 million infrastructure and capital investment at the hospital.

Novant started in September the second phase of its expansion. The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital.

The five-story, 193,000-square-foot critical care tower will have 60 critical-care and 36 intermediate beds, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services.

The tower is being built on the former site of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Center. Although the tower is projected to open 24 months after the demolition is completed, interior renovations will continue through 2027.

Phase Two also will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.

The first phase includes renovating patient rooms and enhancing the women’s and children’s center that involves the labor and delivery unit.

Other parts of the first phase include renovating the hospital’s kitchen and cafeteria, and installing a new central energy plant.

When the project is completed, Forsyth Medical Center will continue to have 921 beds.