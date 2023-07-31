Novant Health Inc. is offering a sneak peek this week at the renovated Women’s and Children’s Institute within Forsyth Medical Center.

Public tours will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the first-floor lobby of the institute, which is located just past the gift shop.

Novant said it is limiting the tours to expecting parents and "interested members of the public." Participants can park in the visitor parking deck and enter on the first floor.

The institute, set to open officially in early August, is a key piece of an overall $403.4 million multiphase construction project launched in 2019 at the hospital.

Phase I features a redesign of the women’s and children’s center, along with renovations to the hospital’s main cafeteria, installation of a new central energy plant and modernizing existing patient rooms.

The women's and children's center provides after-delivery care.

Novant said the goal of the redesign "is to make their hospital stay as welcoming and home-like as possible. Patients and family members will appreciate how each room is nearly 20% larger and has a new modern layout."

The project also includes: opening the region’s first obstetrics emergency department; renovating the hospital’s labor and delivery unit; and adding a new waiting area on the first floor.

In May, the new $222 million critical care tower at Forsyth reached the halfway, or “topping,” point of construction for a facility now slated to debut in early 2025.

The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital. The five-story, 193,000-square-foot tower is being built on the site of the hospital’s former Rehabilitation Center.

The tower will have 59 critical-care beds and 36 surgical rooms, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services.

Phase II will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.

Interior renovations will continue through 2027. All surgical services will continue to operate throughout the construction process.

Chad Setliff, president of Novant’s greater Winston-Salem market, said in May there will be job growth associated with the expansion involving clinicians, nurses and support staff “to be able to expand our critical care capacity for these beds and provide the level of care for a higher-complexity patient.”

“We think it has been wise to invest in this project in phases to be able to watch the environment and the economy to make sure we were good stewards of our resources and the changing landscape of health care,” Setliff said.

When the project is completed, Forsyth Medical Center will continue to have 921 beds.

In December 2021, Kernersville Medical Center broke ground on a 60,000-square-foot expansion that will include construction of a new fourth-floor birthing center.

Novant has announced a $55 million capital investment for the 10-year-old hospital, with the maternity and delivery element representing a $44.4 million expenditure. Maternity and delivery services at the Kernersville hospital are projected to begin in early 2024.

Novant said in a statement that having a birthing center at the Kernersville hospital “will provide a more convenient labor and delivery care option for expecting mothers in eastern Forsyth and western Guilford communities. “

The Kernersville birthing center would be patterned after the one at Thomasville Medical Center with a focus on low-risk deliveries.