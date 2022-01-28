Forsyth Medical Center service road section closing until late 2024

Novant Health Inc. is closing until late 2024 a portion of its Loop Road at Forsyth Medical Center that provides access to its emergency department.

The closing of the service road goes into effect Tuesday.

The section is being closed to accommodate the next phase of a planned $403.4 million infrastructure and capital investment at the hospital. That section of Loop Road serves as an entry point to the emergency department from both South Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway. With the closing, motorists from South Hawthorne will have to drive onto Silas Creek and access the emergency department from the intersection with Hanes Mall Boulevard. It also affects the bus stop on Loop Road, which is being shifted to in front of the hospital’s west tower.

“New signage will be added around campus to help patients and visitors identify the new traffic pattern,” Novant said.

“Patients and visitors can still enter the campus off Hawthorne Road and Silas Creek Parkway and park in the visitor parking deck.”

Novant launched in September the second phase of its expansion.