Forsyth medical providers prepare to vaccinate ages 12 to 15; N.C. reaches seven-month low in new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 vaccinations of youths ages 12 to 15 could begin as early as Thursday afternoon for two of Forsyth County's three main healthcare providers.
Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday it is preparing to provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those age groups as soon as 3 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, county health director Joshua Swift said his department will have Pfizer vaccine available for those age groups beginning with its 4 to 8 p.m. vaccination clinic Thursday, along with 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Wake Forest Baptist Health said it “will be providing details on some upcoming events for families in our community.”
These vaccination efforts, however, are dependent on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving Wednesday its final recommendation to vaccinate ages 12 to 15.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone ages 12 to 15 regardless of county residency, just as it has been for those ages 16 and older.
Novant offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, although making an appointment is preferable. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Both Novant and Swift said state law allows minors to consent to obtaining medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases, rather than require parental approval.
"As such, those who are 12- to 17-years-old will not need to have a parent or legal guardian schedule, accompany or give verbal or written consent for the vaccine,” Novant stated.
Choosing sites
Swift said Tuesday that the health department is working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to determine which on-campus vaccination sites will be used, potentially beginning as soon as late next week.
The primary goal is getting middle and high schoolers vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 school year, as well as summer camp and other activities if possible from a timing perspective.
Novant said that as of Tuesday, it has administered systemwide more than 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 16 and 17, with nearly 2,500 fully vaccinated with both doses.
"If it helps the greater community to use our schools as sites, then we are ready to offer the sites to our healthcare partners as they need them," Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement.
"But again, any clinics on our campuses would require parental consent before any minor could get vaccinated.”
Swift said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services "issued clear direction about the minors' consent law."
"But, they also made it pretty clear that when you go to the school system that you should work with them on what they feel comfortable with.
"We have been in constant communication with Tricia McManus ... that we will go with (parental) consent on school grounds, and I agree with that."
Swift said the health department "already has some people signed up for appointments anticipating that it will be available as soon as Thursday for 12- to 15-year-olds."
Swift said he encourages those ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated, in part because the 15- to 24-year age group has been experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
"We're going to have to live with COVID in the community for the foreseeable future, and I would think you would see parents wanting their kids (to be vaccinated) because it provides another level of safety."
COVID-19 metrics
North Carolina has reached a seven-month low in new COVID-19 cases amid a continuing drop-off in both vaccinations and testing.
DHHS said in Tuesday’s report there were 699 new cases statewide.
It is the lowest daily case count since 610 was reported on Oct. 4. The overall case total for the pandemic is at 984,950.
Local and state health officials attribute part of the decline to a significant reduction in daily testing for COVID-19 as a result of reduced community spread and higher overall vaccination levels.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.5% based on 19,704 tests performed Sunday. DHHS said there were just 10,289 tests performed Monday, compared with 40,569 as recently as Thursday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 5.1% of about 350 tests performed Sunday. By contrast, there were 1,400 tests performed as recently as April 28.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
There were 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday, sending the statewide overall death total to 12,801.
For Forsyth, there were 38 new cases reported with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth has had 35,738 COVID-19 cases and 375 COVID-19 related deaths for the pandemic. There has been only one death reported so far for May.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 968 in Tuesday’s report, up 17 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up eight from Monday.
Vaccination metrics
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
By comparison, the vaccination count was 179,072 for the week that began May 3.
The number of weekly second doses provided has exceeded first doses since the week that began March 29.
DHHS said that as of noon Tuesday, 50.7% adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.8% are considered fully vaccinated. There have been 3.94 million adults with one dose and 3.43 million fully vaccinated.
Altogether, there have been 7.65 million doses administered in the state. Nearly 75% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS listed 33.7% of Forsyth County’s population having at least one dose, or 128,889, while 30.2%, or 115,544, are considered fully vaccinated.
