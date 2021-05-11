Forsyth medical providers prepare to vaccinate ages 12 to 15; N.C. reaches seven-month low in new COVID-19 cases

"As such, those who are 12- to 17-years-old will not need to have a parent or legal guardian schedule, accompany or give verbal or written consent for the vaccine,” Novant stated.

Choosing sites

Swift said Tuesday that the health department is working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to determine which on-campus vaccination sites will be used, potentially beginning as soon as late next week.

The primary goal is getting middle and high schoolers vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 school year, as well as summer camp and other activities if possible from a timing perspective.

Novant said that as of Tuesday, it has administered systemwide more than 7,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 16 and 17, with nearly 2,500 fully vaccinated with both doses.

"If it helps the greater community to use our schools as sites, then we are ready to offer the sites to our healthcare partners as they need them," Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement.

"But again, any clinics on our campuses would require parental consent before any minor could get vaccinated.”

Swift said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services "issued clear direction about the minors' consent law."