Forsyth monkeypox cases increase to 14; still involving only men

The monkeypox case count in Forsyth County has climbed from nine to 14 in the past week involving only men, county health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

The Forsyth health department is not releasing any information about infected individuals, citing public-health privacy policies.

County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

Swift said he is not aware of local families and relatives being infected with monkeypox.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services began providing Aug. 25 weekly monkeypox report updates on Thursdays.

As of noon Thursday, there are at least 322 confirmed cases in North Carolina, which is up from the 282 reported on Aug. 25.

At least one monkeypox case has been confirmed in Alamance, Davie, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Stokes and Surry counties for the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The DHHS dashboard listed Guilford with between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance, Davie, Davidson, Randolph, Stokes and Surry have one or two cases.

Mecklenburg County is reported to have at least half of the state’s case count. DHHS has Mecklenburg as the only county with more than 50 cases.

Of the 333 statewide cases, all but three involve men, of whom 219, or 68%, were Black, and 76, or 23.6%, were white.

About 55% of cases, or 176 involve those between the ages of 30 to 49, along with 120, or 37%, between ages 18 and 29, 24, or 7%, ages 50 and older, and 2, or 1%, ages 17 and younger.

Vaccine availability

The free monkeypox vaccine requires two doses, and it takes 14 days after getting the second dose of Jynneos to reach maximum protection.

The vaccine is available for people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days; men who have sex with men; and transgender individuals who have had multiple partners in the last 14 days in an area where the virus is spreading.

Swift said Forsyth health department has provided 612 vaccine doses as of Thursday.

Also now eligible are gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days: having multiple sex partners or anonymous sex; being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection; receiving medications to prevent HIV infection.

People who have already been exposed to monkeypox but do not have symptoms can be vaccinated to prevent illness or lead to milder symptoms if given within 14 days after exposure.

Swift said the Forsyth health department has implemented a temporary pause on providing first doses to most individuals as it awaits new supplies from DHHS.

The department is reserving its available doses to those eligible for a second dose or those with intimate close contact with an infected person.

Health care experts say that monkeypox has not led to significant hospitalizations or deaths. Swift said he is not aware of any hospital patients involving the 14 Forsyth cases.

“This particular strain of monkeypox, thankfully, has not ... caused many deaths, and we have not seen a death in our health-care system and we have not hospitalized a patient with monkeypox,” said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc.

“Most of the cases in our system have been milder clinically, and people have been able to recover at home.

“It doesn’t mean that people can’t have severe symptoms, with skin lesions that can be very painful.”