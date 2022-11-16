Forsyth, Moses Cone get "A" in new hospital report. Baptist gets a "B."

The Triad's three main hospitals maintained their safety grades in a report released Wednesday by national healthcare watchdog The Leapfrog Group.

Forsyth Medical Center received an "A" grade for the eighth consecutive report, while Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was rated as "B" for the third consecutive report and Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro at "A" for the third consecutive report.

The nonprofit Leapfrog is founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.

Ten years of issuing hospital safety grades have contributed to Leapfrog becoming a prominent voice for consumers and healthcare systems.

"For a long time, the healthcare community tried to improve safety, but progress stalled," said Leah Binder, Leapfrog's president and chief executive.

"The big difference over this decade is that for the first time, we publicly reported each hospital’s record on patient safety, and that galvanized the kind of change we all hoped for.

"It’s not enough change, but we are on the right track.”

Katie Stewart, Leapfrog's director of health care ratings, said the grades for the three hospitals demonstrate not only their ability to maintain and enhance patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also reflect that the hospital's management teams have been willing to listen to Leapfrog's recommendations and implement them into patient care.

"What resonates with our safety grades is that they are transparent and they can be conversation starters and a quality driver for hospital officials," Stewart said.

"We have inquiries from hospitals wanting to understand their grades, whether it goes up or down, and from those who are not happy with their level of patient care improvement.

"We encourage them to take a close look at measures where they are performing lower than the national average and concentrate on efforts there," she said.

Local grading

For the fall 2022 report, Leapfrog disclosed grades based on more than 30 categories for nearly 3,000 hospitals nationally.

Eight of the 18 hospitals in the Triad and Northwest N.C. received an "A" grade, which is down from 14 in the spring 2022 report.

Seven hospitals saw their grades drop from the previous report, while one improved a letter grade.

Nine of Novant Health Inc.’s 11 affiliated hospitals in N.C. graded at "A," including Kernersville, Medical Park and Thomasville. It is the 14th consecutive "A" grade for Medical Park.

Clemmons Medical Center has not be open long enough to be graded, Leapfrog officials said.

“Novant Health celebrates our dedicated physicians, nurses, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists and clinical team members who help us achieve these high national scores, and ultimately to keep our patients safe,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant's chief medical and scientific officer.

"As health care continues to evolve, so do our initiatives and best practices to positively impact patient safety and satisfaction."

Eskioglu cited as examples the use of electronic hand hygiene monitoring systems, education for clinical front-line team members and expanded partnerships.

"Our teams will continue to evaluate and invest in data, analytics and artificial intelligence so that we may predict and prevent errors and infections before they happen," Eskioglu said.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals Davie and Lexington had "A" grades while High Point and Wilkes got "B" grades.

Baptist officials could not be immediately reached for comment on its hospital grades.

Dr. Marlon Priest, Cone's chief clinical officer, said the system has "a strong record of creating a safe environment for our patients. "

"We had already implemented some changes based on what we have learned from our internal tracking."

Background

Leapfrog assigns letter grades from A to F to hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.

About 30% of hospitals nationally received an "A," while 28% received a B, 36% received a C, 6% received a D, and 1% received an F.

Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients face on average a 35% greater risk of avoidable death at a B hospital, an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.

Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.

“The health care workforce has faced unprecedented levels of pressure during the pandemic, and as a result, patients’ experience with their care appears to have suffered,” Binder said.

“We commend the workforce for their heroic efforts these past few years and now strongly urge hospital leadership to recommit to improved care — from communication to responsiveness — and get back on track with patient safety outcomes.”

Stewart said the nonprofit believes its grading system is compelling hospitals to listen more to their patients, and patients being more aware — and willing to share — their experiences to their families and communities, and their observations of staffing levels, hygiene policies and technology investments.

From a national perspective, Stewart said Leapfrog said its efforts have had a meaningful hands-on influence, including recommending care improvements that it estimates have saved more than 16,000 lives over the 10-year period.

"Those are reasons why you can see different individual hospital grades among healthcare systems," Stewart said.