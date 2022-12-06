Forsyth, Moses Cone maternity units gain U.S. News high-performing ranking

The maternity care units in three Triad hospitals have been ranked as high performing by U.S. News & World Report.

It is the second birthing subcategory report under U.S. News’ annual Best Hospitals umbrella.

Seven Triad hospitals with maternity services participated in the survey, which was timed for release Tuesday.

Moses Cone has been ranked as high performing in both reports, while Alamance Regional and Forsyth Medical Center were listed as high performing for the first time in the 2022 report.

There were no Novant Health Inc.-affiliated hospitals involved in the 2021 report. Alamance participated in the 2021 survey, but was not ranked as high performing.

Triad hospitals that participated in the 2022 medical services survey, but were not ranked as high performing are: Atrium Health affiliates Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and High Point Regional; Novant affiliate Thomasville Medical Center; and Hugh Chatham in Elkin.

Baptist and High Point also participated in the 2021 survey and was not ranked as high performing.

U.S. News surveyed nearly 650 hospitals nationwide that provide labor and delivery services, and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a high performing designation.

U.S. News said its methodology “is based entirely on objective measures of quality,” such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates.

The 2022 survey methodology included measures not factored into the 2021 ranking: episiotomy rates, vaginal birth after cesarean rates; and whether each hospital met new federal criteria for “birthing-friendly” practices.

Also new was the methodology rewarded hospitals that tracked and reported their outcomes for patients of different races and ethnicities.

Novant had six hospitals listed as high performing, including Huntersville, Matthews, New Hanover, flagship Presbyterian in Charlotte, and Rowan.

“While many factors go into this evaluation process, our goal is simple: Healthy mom, healthy baby,” Pat Campbell, administrative executive of the Novant Health Women’s & Children’s Institute, said in a statement.

“This recognition is a testament to the fact that everyone on our maternity care team is committed to providing the best in truly comprehensive care for our youngest patients and their families.”

Sue Pedaline, vice president of Cone Health Maternal-Child Service, said in a statement that the system “has long been at the top of women’s lists for best birthing experience.”

“This and other recent awards show we have the high-quality care to match.”

Baptist could not be reached for comment.

Baptist debuted its maternity services in July 2019 in a 100,000-square-foot Birth Center on its Ardmore campus with 51 private patient rooms, including at least two set aside for twins, and a neonatal intensive care unit.

Before the Baptist Birth Center’s debut, Forsyth had handled the vast majority of births in the county since 1977 as part of an agreement in which the systems agreed that Baptist would operate the region’s trauma center.

Atrium hospitals ranked as high performing were Cabarrus, Cleveland, Pineville, Stanly, Union and University City.

Those that participated but not ranked as high performing were Atrium flagship Carolinas in Charlotte and Lincoln.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby into the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care is designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” Min Hee Seo, senior health-data scientist at U.S. News, said in a statement.

“Identifying racial disparities in maternity care is a vital step toward achieving health equity,” Seo said.

“The new measures provide expectant parents with many important data points, such as whether hospitals implemented patient safety practices, to assist them in making a decision about where to receive maternity care.”