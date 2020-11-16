Forsyth, most of Triad listed in red zone for COVID-19 case exposure

Nearly half of North Carolina's 100 counties, including Forsyth, are in the nation's highest risk category for exposure to COVID-19, according to a data clearinghouse operated by Harvard University researchers.

The data is collected and posted by Harvard's Global Health Institute and other affiliates. The latest data on the website is as of Saturday.

The primary data ranking measures daily new cases per 100,000 residents, which is measured on a seven-day rolling average. Researchers also track daily new cases, also on a seven-day rolling average.

Counties are assigned a color with red representing the highest risk, followed by orange, yellow and then green for the lowest risk. The cut-off between the red and orange zones is 25 new cases per 100,000 residents, while the cut-off between orange and yellow zones is 10 cases per 100,000. The cut-off between yellow and green cases is one case per 100,000 residents.

Eleven of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. are among the 42 ranked in the red zone for the state.

Surry is seventh at 37 daily new cases per 100,000, while Randolph is ninth at 35.6 per 100,000, and Wilkes is 10th at 35.3 per 100,000.