Forsyth, most of Triad listed in red zone for COVID-19 case exposure

Nearly half of North Carolina's 100 counties, including Forsyth, are in the nation's highest risk category for exposure to COVID-19, according to a data clearinghouse operated by Harvard University researchers.
The data is collected and posted by Harvard's Global Health Institute and other affiliates. The latest data on the website is as of Saturday.
The primary data ranking measures daily new cases per 100,000 residents, which is measured on a seven-day rolling average. Researchers also track daily new cases, also on a seven-day rolling average.
Counties are assigned a color with red representing the highest risk, followed by orange, yellow and then green for the lowest risk. The cut-off between the red and orange zones is 25 new cases per 100,000 residents, while the cut-off between orange and yellow zones is 10 cases per 100,000. The cut-off between yellow and green cases is one case per 100,000 residents.
Eleven of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. are among the 42 ranked in the red zone for the state.
Surry is seventh at 37 daily new cases per 100,000, while Randolph is ninth at 35.6 per 100,000, and Wilkes is 10th at 35.3 per 100,000.
Forsyth is highest ranked among the state's five urban counties at 12th with 34.4 new cases per 100,000, while Guilford County is 30th at 28.5 per 100,000.
In the orange zone are Mecklenburg County at 47th, Durham County at 49th and Wake County at 66th.
Topping the ranking is Columbus County with 77.7 cases per 100,000 residents, although its daily case average is 43. Hyde County was lowest in the state at 2.9 cases per 100,000 residents.
Harvard researchers said their goal is to "bring clarity to metrics that help communities determine the severity of the outbreak they are responding to."
The Harvard data website lends credence to state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen's recent warnings about "rapid increase" in COVID-19 cases in rural parts of North Carolina beginning to strain their healthcare provider networks.
DHHS added Nov. 10 a new report focused on rural COVID-19 trends.
The initial report found that nearly twice as many new cases have been reported from rural counties compared with urban or suburban counties.
The majority of cases in rural counties increasingly involve white residents, as compared with previous months, and affecting individuals primarily ages 49 and under through community spread, such as social gatherings.
“It’s particularly worrisome to see high rates of COVID spread in our rural counties as healthcare can be harder to access,” Cohen said Nov. 12. “Most rural hospitals are small, and some are already feeling stretched to their capacity limits.”
DHHS reported Monday there are 1,424 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID, up 29 from Sunday. The pandemic high is 1,425, reported Saturday.
The Triad region reported Monday 387 COVID-19 patients, highest of any region in the state. The 17-county region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, comprises Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that hospitals locally and in North Carolina still have bed capacity to handle the current surge.
"While our hospitals and emergency departments are busy, we have not had to do any alternative care plans or do pull different staffing situations," Ohl said.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.