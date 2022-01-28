Forsyth moves closer to monthly high for COVID-19 deaths; daily case count up again

Forsyth County has moved closer to reaching a new monthly high for COVID-19 related deaths while the daily case count reversed a recent downward trend.

The county had two additional deaths reported Friday to bring the January total to 61, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

That is the highest monthly total since vaccines became readily available in mid-March and April, and just six from the pandemic monthly high of 67 in February 2021.

DHHS reported a daily case count of 792, up from 691 reported for Thursday, but still down from a record 1,318 cases on Jan. 18.

The latest Forsyth COVID-19 update comes as Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines extended through Feb. 28 restrictions that limit in-person access to city buildings only to those with appointments.

The restrictions had been set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.

There were 394 COVID-19 related deaths in 2021, 225 in 2020 and 680 for the pandemic.

For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 84,472 cases.