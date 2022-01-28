Forsyth moves closer to monthly high for COVID-19 deaths; daily case count up again

Forsyth County has moved closer to reaching a new monthly high for COVID-19 related deaths while the daily case count reversed a recent downward trend.
The county had two additional deaths reported Friday to bring the January total to 61, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
That is the highest monthly total since vaccines became readily available in mid-March and April, and just six from the pandemic monthly high of 67 in February 2021.
DHHS reported a daily case count of 792, up from 691 reported for Thursday, but still down from a record 1,318 cases on Jan. 18.
The latest Forsyth COVID-19 update comes as Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines extended through Feb. 28 restrictions that limit in-person access to city buildings only to those with appointments.
The restrictions had been set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
There were 394 COVID-19 related deaths in 2021, 225 in 2020 and 680 for the pandemic.
For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 84,472 cases.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 37.7% as of noon Friday, down slightly from a record 38.4% as of noon Thursday. The statewide rate was 30.4%.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 223 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.
Local and state health officials caution that the current rate of COVID-19 related deaths could continue through at least early February.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday there has been typically a two- to three-week spread between having a surge in cases and an accompanying surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
"Yes, cases are leveling off, but still near all-time highs, so continuing to take precautions remains key to fighting the virus," Swift said Thursday.
Swift said having additional testing options in the county is working to decrease the wait time during the omicron surge.
City building restrictions
Joines ordered on Jan. 7 that members of the public access city services “by use of City Link, drive-thru services, online platforms, and other electronic means, including, but not limited to, telephone and email, where possible.”
Those restrictions were scheduled to expire on Monday, but also have been extended to Feb. 28.
Joines' extension declaration still continues to provide exemptions for Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Truist Stadium, Benton Convention Center and Campbell Transportation Center "due to existing COVID-19 measures in place at these facilities."
The citywide mask mandate put into effect in August was not affected by the extension declaration.
Joines said the extension decisions was based in part on the recent community surge of the omicron variant, and in part from consultations with Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 22,631 new cases statewide, a significant uptick compared with 28,753 Thursday, 20,286 Wednesday and 13,017 Tuesday.
The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.37 million cases and 20,595 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The statewide death toll was up 78 from Thursday.
By comparison, the state has had six flu-related deaths for the season that began Oct. 1. Four of the deaths involved residents ages 65 and older, along with one each in the 25-to-49 age range and 50-to-64 age range.
There are 5,084 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Friday, down 74 from a record 5,158 on Thursday. It was the first day-over-day decline since Jan. 16.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,123 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, down 26 from the previous report.
Swift said that as of Thursday, there were 75 Forsyth residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the latest totals, 508 patients are on ventilators, including 111 in the Triad region. There were 112 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 25 in the Triad region.
The chief executives of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. are asking people to follow vaccination and testing recommendations and urging the public not to seek COVID-19 testing in emergency departments.
Unvaccinated impact
As of Jan. 15, DHHS reports that 71.6% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina are unvaccinated. Among ICU patients, about 83% are unvaccinated.
Swift said Forsyth is experiencing breakthrough cases at similar levels to the state, but stressed that those individuals are dealing with milder cases, particularly if they had a booster shot.
Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.
Most at-home test results aren’t reported to county health officials, and some infected individuals have mild cases and don’t seek care, they say. Priest said that if someone tests positive with an at-home testing kit, they should stay at home for at least five days even if they begin to feel better. If their symptoms worsen during that period, they should seek another test and medical care.
“If you have symptoms of COVID, you likely have COVID given the high level of positivity right now,” Priest said.
336-727-7376