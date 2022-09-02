Forsyth, much of Triad, remains at high community levels for COVID-19

Forsyth County remains in the high community category for COVID-19 with the three key metrics changing little over the past week.

For nine consecutive weeks — as well as 12 of the past 14 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 247 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 248 and 292 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 17.8, compared with 14.7 and 19.1 the previous two reports.

Also, 4.3% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.6 and 5.1% the previous week.

In the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained as well in the CDC’s high-level category.

Alleghany and Randolph were shifted from high to medium. Alamance, Rockingham and Wilkes stayed at medium, while Ashe and Watauga remained at low.

Overall, there are 31 N.C. counties in the high category, down from 45 and 61 in the previous two reports.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors.

Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Forsyth updates

An additional six COVID-19 related deaths have been reported for Forsyth, while the weekly case count increased slightly last week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth is listed with 868 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in earnest in mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Aug. 27 was 917, up from a revised 910 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.7%, or 144, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with either the omicron subvariant BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 110,261 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 249 COVID-19 patients, down 30 from the previous week.

Swift said Thursday that there are 21 COVID-19 patients in Forsyth hospitals, down from 27 last week.

New booster shots

DHHS expects to have the bivalent COVID-19 booster doses available beginning next week and to have nearly 500,000 doses by mid-September.

The DHHS announcement comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed Thursday the bivalent COVID-19 booster doses for both Moderna and Pfizer.

The doses are designed to target the initial omicron variant and most common current omicron subvariants, particularly B.A.5, which represented 80.9% of new cases in North Carolina for the period of Aug. 7-20.

DHHS said the booster vaccine "relies on safety and efficacy data from initial clinical trials, studies of bivalent boosters, and extensive safety and effectiveness monitoring."

"This process is similar to the one used to create the annual flu vaccine, which targets new strains each year."

People are not eligible for the bivalent shot if they've had a booster within the previous two months.

DHHS said about 229,000 of the available bivalent doses in N.C. will be shipped to pharmacies with federal partnerships, such as CVS and Walgreens.

Swift said that while the health department has the capacity to provide the new booster doses, "we're in a much different situation than 1½ years ago, and people have so many more options."

"I think we will have a little bit of an uptick and we will ready to provide it once it's ready."

The FDA stated the new boosters “are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant.”

As a result of the FDA’s action, the original booster dose, which contains one strain of the virus, is no longer authorized for people 12 and older.

The original booster still is authorized for children ages 5-11 years old.

“This vaccine will provide the most up-to-date protection against the latest variants and will help renew your body’s defense system against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it is important to know you are protected before you go to gatherings, which means getting your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”

The booster, like all COVID-19 vaccines, is safe to get alongside the annual flu vaccine.

People are recommended to get their flu vaccine as early as this month to build up immunity before the virus becomes widespread in late fall and winter.