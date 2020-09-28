Forsyth, N.C. see decreased COVID-19 case counts over weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forsyth County and statewide daily COVID-19 case count reflected a slowdown Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth had 18 cases and no deaths reported Monday, while statewide there were 868 cases and four deaths. The lower case counts likely came from a decrease in tests reported over the weekend

There have been 25 reported deaths in Forsyth during September and 101 overall. Meanwhile, the statewide death total is at 3,445 and the case total climbed to 208,248.

The statewide case and death totals increased in part Sept. 18 by DHHS' decision to include results from antigen testing in case and death-toll counts. An antigen test identifies a protein associated with coronavirus rather than identifying the virus itself. DHHS added 4,563 cases and 25 deaths to the overall totals via the antigen testing.

DHHS said North Carolina is joining 31 other states in reporting antigen-positive cases in its overall COVID-19 totals. Individuals are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive tests.

Forsyth Department of Public Health is holding a community testing event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carver School Road Library, 4915 Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem.

Latest COVID numbers