Forsyth, N.C. see decreased COVID-19 case counts over weekend

The Forsyth County and statewide daily COVID-19 case count reflected a slowdown Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth had 18 cases and no deaths reported Monday, while statewide there were 868 cases and four deaths. The lower case counts likely came from a decrease in tests reported over the weekend
There have been 25 reported deaths in Forsyth during September and 101 overall. Meanwhile, the statewide death total is at 3,445 and the case total climbed to 208,248.
The statewide case and death totals increased in part Sept. 18 by DHHS' decision to include results from antigen testing in case and death-toll counts. An antigen test identifies a protein associated with coronavirus rather than identifying the virus itself. DHHS added 4,563 cases and 25 deaths to the overall totals via the antigen testing.
DHHS said North Carolina is joining 31 other states in reporting antigen-positive cases in its overall COVID-19 totals. Individuals are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive tests.
Forsyth Department of Public Health is holding a community testing event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carver School Road Library, 4915 Lansing Drive in Winston-Salem.
Latest COVID numbers
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, the latest available count: 6,449, about 91.6%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:15 p.m. Monday: 491.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 2.8% out of about 700 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 201, second highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 100% reporting rate.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Sept. 21: 176,422 (about 90.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized Monday: 897, down 20 from Sunday's report.
Daily N.C. tests reported Monday (subject to change): 24,215. Overall total is just under 3 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 5.3% out of 30,958 tests.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.