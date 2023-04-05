Forsyth County has moved closer to a sobering public-health threshold with the confirmation of 20 additional deaths as being related to COVID-19.

That moves the Forsyth death toll from COVID-19 to 992 since the pandemic surfaced locally in mid-March 2020.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard update Wednesday listed Forsyth with two COVID-19 deaths last week.

There also were two related deaths from the week that ended March 18, with the remaining 16 being confirmed from previous weeks and months.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth remained at a near year-long low last week of 182. That was up from a revised 183 in the previous report.

The most recent time the weekly case count was lower was 179 for the week that ended April 9, 2022.

About 19.8%, or 36, of the 182 new cases in Forsyth were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 126,317 confirmed cases.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Forsyth, along with the entire state, remains listed in the low category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forsyth’s three key metrics continued in a positive trend last week.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 41 in Forsyth, compared with 52 and 51 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 6.2, compared with 8.8 and 8.6 in the previous two reports.

Also, 1.8% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.6% and 2.3% in the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county version of the Triad region averaged 90 COVID-19 patients, down from 91 for the week that ended March 25.

COVID-19 statewide

DHHS reported the statewide count for last week was 3,477, compared with a revised 4,039 in the previous report.

The latest weekly count is the lowest since 3,104 for the week that ended April 2, 2022.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result in the latest weekly report 886, or 23.6%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is 3.49 million.

There were 11 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week, along with another 387 confirmed from previous weeks, for a total of 28,927.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 335, compared with 397 for the week that ended March 25

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations. DHHS lists seven active subvariants, down one from the previous report.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant made up 89.6% of new cases from March 12-25, while BQ 1.1 is 4.8%.

Dashboard changes

On March 29, DHHS said it was making another round of COVID-19 dashboard changes in preparation of the federal public-health emergency authority expiring May 11.

“While we continue to see illness and deaths from COVID-19, it is no longer the threat it once was thanks to testing, vaccines and treatment,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, director of the state Division of Public Health.

“As we evolve our response to the more routine nature of COVID-19 going forward, these indicators will help us monitor our health care capacity from respiratory illness, including COVID-19, and adjust our response if needed.”

One of the main changes to the COVID-19 dashboard is that the data will be moved to the N.C. Respiratory Illness Summary Dashboard that also focuses on influenza and respiratory syncytial virus data.

DHHS will continue to provide weekly updates on new COVID-19 and influenza hospital admissions, and wastewater surveillance. Data on COVID-19 cases and deaths and proportions of variants still will be available through links on the respiratory illness dashboard.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination data will move to a monthly update until NCDHHS tracking ceases on May 31. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to provide tracking.

DHHS ceased of March 31 its dashboard reports on COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered; hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status; and COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings.

COVID-19 vaccine records will be available online until June 1.

After that, people vaccinated in North Carolina will need to get vaccine records from their provider or pharmacy or local health department in the same way they access their vaccine records now for other immunizations.