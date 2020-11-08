Forsyth nears 10,000 COVID-19 cases after second-highest daily count reported

Forsyth County is on the brink of reaching a sobering COVID-19 threshold of 10,000 cases after 157 were reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth has now recorded 9,975 total cases since mid-March.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected days before their case is counted.
It was not only the second-highest daily case count in the county for the pandemic, but also set the highest back-to-back daily case counts for the third consecutive day.
Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1, previously followed by 154 on Oct. 24.
The county has experienced 15 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
The death toll in Forsyth was unchanged Sunday at 129.
Meanwhile, North Carolina also is approaching a stunning threshold of 300,000 cases after 2,094 were reported Sunday. The statewide case count is at 293,339.
The latest daily high was set Friday at 2,908, followed by 2,676 reported Saturday.
Since Oct. 15, 10 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were just two coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday for an overall total of 4,607. A pandemic-high of 67 was reported Tuesday.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 66.8% from 175,815 to 293,339 as of noon Sunday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 59.5% from 2,889 to 4,607.
Support Local Journalism
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 36.6% from 214,684 to 293,339. The death toll is up by 27.7% from 3,608 to 4,607.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combating the pandemic.
There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may have announced plans this past Thursday to extend Phase Three beyond Nov. 13, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Latest updates
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.2% positive rate out of Friday's 43,441 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,147 as of noon Sunday, down 49 from Saturday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of noon Friday (latest available): 8,256 out of 9,682, or 85.3%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of noon Friday (latest available): 1,298.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 246,318, or 88.6%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Friday (latest day available): 6.2% out of about 1,950 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 336, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
About 96% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Sunday's 7:30 a.m. deadline, with 100% in the Triad region.
DHHS reported there were 37,263 tests statewide Saturday, raising the overall total to 4.35 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.