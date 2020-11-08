Forsyth nears 10,000 COVID-19 cases after second-highest daily count reported

There were just two coronavirus-related deaths reported Sunday for an overall total of 4,607. A pandemic-high of 67 was reported Tuesday.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 66.8% from 175,815 to 293,339 as of noon Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 59.5% from 2,889 to 4,607.

Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 36.6% from 214,684 to 293,339. The death toll is up by 27.7% from 3,608 to 4,607.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least 5 p.m. Nov. 13.

In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combating the pandemic.

There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may have announced plans this past Thursday to extend Phase Three beyond Nov. 13, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.

Latest updates