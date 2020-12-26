Forsyth nears 20,000 COVID-19 cases for pandemic

The statewide total for COVID-19 cases has surged past 500,000, while Forsyth County is approaching 20,000, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
DHHS combined three days' worth of COVID metrics into the report after taking a break for the Christmas holiday period.
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Jan. 5.
Forsyth's daily case count declined over the three days, with 304 reported Thursday to 233 reported Friday and 181 reported Saturday.
The overall Forsyth total is 19,697. There have been 6,159 cases so far in December, representing 31.3% of all COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March.
There was just one additional COVID-19 related death over the three days for an overall total of 213.
However, there have been 47 COVID-19 patients from Forsyth to have died this month, more than during any month since the pandemic began.
The statewide COVID-19 case count is at 513,930 following 7,703 cases reported Thursday, 6,345 reported Friday and 5,371 reported Saturday.
Thursday's cases are the second-highest daily count for the pandemic, trailing just 8,444 that was reported Dec. 18.
The statewide death toll reached 6,526 after an additional 166 deaths over the three days.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Hospitalizations remain up
The Triad and North Carolina remained at near record-high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saturday's report.
There are 3,023 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The record daily high is 3,043 reported Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region had a daily record of 880 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. However, the Charlotte region currently has 779 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Experts say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. "Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.
Red alert
Forsyth is on the DHHS list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Tuesday, designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread. Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, urged North Carolinians to look at the map, see what color their county is, and “heed the recommendations, limit the number of households you are interacting with and limiting to just essential activities.”
The state's positive test rate was 10.4% out of 70,862 tests conducted Thursday. The record high is 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Dec. 17.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.4% out of about 1,500 tests Thursday. The daily high is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Dec. 19.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Wednesday, 82.9% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 15,742 out of 18,979. There were 3,025 active cases in the county.
Forsyth health officials will issue their next county report Monday.
