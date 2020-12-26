Forsyth nears 20,000 COVID-19 cases for pandemic

The statewide death toll reached 6,526 after an additional 166 deaths over the three days.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

Hospitalizations remain up

The Triad and North Carolina remained at near record-high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saturday's report.

There are 3,023 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The record daily high is 3,043 reported Thursday.

The 17-county Triad region had a daily record of 880 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. However, the Charlotte region currently has 779 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Experts say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. "Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.