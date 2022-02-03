Forsyth nears 700 COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count ticks up

Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.

There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.

“We’re starting to see the first signs of improvement with the omicron wave,” Priest said Tuesday.

“Testing sites are starting to slow down due to less demand ... some are down two-thirds from their testing peak of two weeks ago.”

Higher positive tests

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 35% as of noon Thursday, down slightly from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27. The statewide rate was 22.2%, down from 24.2% on Wednesday.

With Thursday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 165 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.

That’s up from the 67.6 cases per 100,000 reported as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.