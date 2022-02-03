Forsyth nears 700 COVID-19 related deaths as daily case count ticks up

The key COVID-19 metrics continued to fluctuate in Forsyth County and statewide as the county approaches 700 related deaths.
Two additional deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the Forsyth total for the pandemic to 699, according to the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services.
Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-19 deaths, the highest monthly toll so far.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health officials have cautioned that an elevated number of COVID-19-related deaths could persist through early February.
However, those same officials have expressed confidence this week that the current omicron wave is waning.
Forsyth’s daily case count was 467 in Thursday's report, compared with 432 Wednesday, 250 Tuesday and 312 Monday. Tuesday’s count was the lowest since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
By comparison, the record daily case count for Forsyth is 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 87,362 cases.
Both Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
“We’re starting to see the first signs of improvement with the omicron wave,” Priest said Tuesday.
“Testing sites are starting to slow down due to less demand ... some are down two-thirds from their testing peak of two weeks ago.”
Higher positive tests
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 35% as of noon Thursday, down slightly from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27. The statewide rate was 22.2%, down from 24.2% on Wednesday.
With Thursday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 165 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
That’s up from the 67.6 cases per 100,000 reported as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.
Priest expressed confidence that the declining community spread, coupled with more outpatient therapies for COVID-19, “will lead to an improving outlook over the next few weeks.”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, expressed continuing concern Thursday about the outbreaks in county long-term care facilities.
The number of active COVID-19 clusters within Forsyth nursing homes rose by five to 38 over the past week, according to the DHHS COVID-19 dashboard update Tuesday. A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Those clusters accounted for 533 infected staff members, up from 431 last week, and 452 residents, up from 189 last week.
There were three deaths among residents over the past week, increasing the total to 11 during the omicron outbreak that began about six weeks ago.
"When a nursing home facility gets an outbreak, particularly with omicron, it tends to spread very quickly," Ohl said.
The outbreaks are coming primarily from infected staff members, including those with breakthrough cases, Ohl said.
"These kind of cluster outbreaks will continue to occur well after our search with omicron is over," Ohl said.
Statewide update
North Carolina was reported with 14,966 new cases Thursday, up from 12,335 Wednesday, 8,757 Tuesday and 7,327 on Monday — which was the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge.
The record-high statewide case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.46 million cases and 21,027 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 123 from Wednesday.
There were 4,556 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Thursday, down 169 from Wednesday. The pandemic record is 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over seven consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 969 COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, down 68 from the previous report.
Statewide, 456 patients are on ventilators, including 97 in the Triad region. There were 109 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 23 in the Triad region.
